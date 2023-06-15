LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sources close to the investigation involving a 911 call where a Las Vegas family claimed to see aliens in their yard do not believe the incident was a hoax, but a week after the story went viral, many questions remain.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained another video of the meteor streaking through the sky.

About 40 minutes later, a young man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard. After the 911 call, a dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both officers.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

The appearance of the meteor seemingly triggered the events that followed. A frightened family told police they had 10-foot-fall alien beings in their yard.

Officers responded to the home 38 minutes after the 911 call, records showed. Officers also interviewed the witnesses, canvassed the area and cautiously inspected the backyard to look for intruders.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said to the family. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

One thing officers noticed was a circle in the soil. In conversations with the 8 News Now Investigators and in a podcast interview, Angel, the main witness, suggested the circle was created when an unknown object landed in the yard.

Social media sleuths have since pointed out the circular image has been viewable via Google Earth for more than a year.

The family told the 8 News Now Investigators by phone that they had seen suspicious vehicles with “Men In Black”-types checking out their home.

There is substance to that claim: A retired police officer told News Nation that he spent days staking out the house to see if anything unfolded.

Las Vegas-based podcaster Doug Poppa quoted family members, saying police installed a surveillance device on their home.

Metro police installed the temporary cameras for the family’s benefit, a spokesperson told the 8 News Now Investigators.

A Ring camera video with a crashing sound originally believed to be connected to Angel’s claim was recorded in mid-April, according to the man who first posted the clip. The man did not want to be named but said the recording was from a fireball that passed over his southwest valley home.

Angel and the family declined to be interviewed but members have spoken elsewhere and have stuck to their claims about aliens in the backyard. Dozens of people on social media analyzed and dissected images and videos reportedly from the backyard, with various claims about aliens spotted in the shadows.

Police do not believe the call was a hoax. Calling in a hoax 911 call is a Category E felony in Nevada. A conviction can carry a 1-to-4-year prison sentence.

In the fervid swamp known as UFO World, the 8 News Now Investigators’ coverage was itself seen as a dastardly plot to distract attraction from a prominent whistleblower named Dave Grusch, who stepped forward around the same time as 8 News Now’s story was published.

Grusch unveiled his explosive on-camera account on News Nation, which 8 News Now’s parent company owns. Despite the Las Vegas story, his claims somehow were reported by news media all over the world.

Representatives from nearby Creech and Nellis air force bases said they were not involved in the incident and suggested contacting Metro police.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions regarding the event.