LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The convicted criminal who went on a shooting and carjacking spree that left three people – including himself – shot to death, has an extensive criminal past that began at an early age, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Justin Jeffrey Davidson, 36, engaged police in two shootouts with two assault rifles Wednesday. Two Metro police officers and three state troopers shot at Davidson 63 times and found his body inside one of the two cars he stole during the mayhem.

Davidson has a string of drug arrests in Las Vegas dating back to March and September, 2011, and at least one conviction in Las Vegas’ Eighth Judicial District Court, records show. He also has a drug arrest in Henderson in 2010 and a gun charge there in 2012.

In his most serious offense prior to Wednesday, Davidson pleaded guilty in June 2007 to possession of a controlled substance. He served a portion of 12-to-32-month state prison sentence for that low-level felony, according to records from his court proceedings and the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The police report detailing the Oct. 2006 arrest indicated police caught Davidson with money in three separate pants pockets, totaling $772, but told police he did not know how much money he had on his person. Additionally, police noticed a gun holster on Davidson’s right hip. Police eventually confiscated a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun underneath Davidson’s driver’s seat and an additional magazine containing 13 more rounds of ammunition.

The 8 News Now Investigators also confirmed that Davidson has a history of crime as a juvenile offender, and was arrested for the first time at age 15.

Also, as the 8 News Now Investigators were first to report, Davidson owns a house in Henderson with members of his family. That house, in the Green Valley Ranch area, was the subject of a major Metro police search Wednesday night, as was a house in the south valley not far from the wash where police say Davidson shot at his parents, killing his mother, and engaging police in a shootout. Police were at that home all day and night Wednesday and during the day on Thursday.

Crime scene analysts could be seen scouring the wash for evidence Thursday, combing the brush and debris inside it by hand and with a metal detector. Those analysts were wearing bright orange gloves. Similarly, a pair of bright orange gloves contained inside the large plastic trash receptacle outside of Davidson’s Henderson home Thursday.