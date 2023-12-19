LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who stabbed and killed her mother. after telling officers in an unrelated incident that she was too good-looking to be arrested. will serve at least 15 years in prison.

Earlier this year, Hend Karim Bustami, 29, pleaded guilty to the October 2022 killing of Afaf Hussanen, 61. Bustami pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Bustami was originally charged with murder. She killed her mother in the home they shared in the south Las Vegas valley near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

A grand jury indicted Bustami on the murder charge in March 2023. During the grand jury hearing, prosecutors played the panel a 911 call police said Bustami made on Oct 26, 2022.

A photo of Hend Bustami taken during her arrest in California as shown to a grand jury. (KLAS)

“I think I killed my mommy,” Bustami told a dispatcher. Bustami broke a glass table over her mother’s head and then stabbed her with shards of glass, documents said.

California Highway Patrol troopers later located Bustami driving near Barstow, police said. While speaking to officers, Bustami, who police said was covered in blood, allegedly said she had killed her mother.

While speaking with investigators, Bustami said she and her mother had gotten into a fight before stabbing her. Grand jury transcripts indicate Bustami allegedly told a detective the fight was over cigarettes.

Initially, Bustami pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

As 8 News Now first reported, in August 2022, police arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

She also pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, invasion of the home, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, or gaming crimes, for which she had prior felony convictions.

On Tuesday, Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Bustami to a 15-year-to-life sentence, a court spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Bustami will be up for parole in 2037 with credit for time served.

Though Bustami was found competent to stand trial, meaning she understood the charges against her, her public defender said a psychologist “found her experiencing ‘intermittent exacerbations of psychosis,’ and ‘in need of continuing psychiatric treatment,’” documents said.

As part of her sentence, Bustami will be required to receive medical care for mental illness.