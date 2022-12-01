LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.

Eric Holland, 58, was charged with murdering Richard Miller, 65, in late December 2021. Miller was reported missing in November of that year and lived on a houseboat on Lake Mead. Holland pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of second-degree murder.

Eric Holland (KLAS)

In court Thursday, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Holland to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 years on the charge, which carried extra prison time for the use of a deadly weapon.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Las Vegas Metro police discovered Miller’s body parts after Holland ran from a traffic stop on Dec. 23. As officers performed an inventory of the truck Holland was driving, which is standard protocol when Metro police are impounding a vehicle, they found Miller’s severed head, they said.

Investigators say video shows Eric Holland buying a saw and trash bags at a Las Vegas Home Depot. (KLAS)

During an examination of his body, the medical examiner discovered Miller had several gunshot wounds, including at least one to his head. Investigators believe Holland and Miller got into an altercation in mid-November, leading to Miller’s death.

Grand jury transcripts indicate police matched Holland’s fingerprints to the items discovered in the truck, which had been purchased at Home Depot.