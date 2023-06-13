LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man convicted of stabbing and killing another man after riding together on a Las Vegas bus last year, who was convicted of a similar charge three years ago and avoided prison time, will serve more than a decade behind bars.

Emanuel Beccles, 33, was riding a bus with another man in April 2022 when they got into an argument, Metro police said. Beccles and the man got off the bus in the 4600 block of S. Maryland Parkway near UNLV and got into a physical altercation. Beccles then stabbed the victim with a 10-inch knife.

At the same time, a security officer working at an In-N-Out Burger across the street witnessed the stabbing, ran out, confronted the suspect, and detained him, police said. The 8 News Investigators obtained video of the incident, showing the security guard ordering Beccles to the ground.

The victim, Jeff Durroh, was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

Emanuel Beccles as seen in his booking photo on a charge for open murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Last week, Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Beccles to 14-35 years in prison, a court spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The sentence also includes a penalty for a 2019 knife-related case where Beccles avoided prison time.

Documents indicate police arrested Beccles in February 2019 after pulling out a knife on a bus. A woman had called 911 saying Beccles “[pulled] a knife on another passenger.”

“When the suspect noticed she was on the phone, he approached her, punched her and took her phone,” police said. Beccles also reportedly threw a rock at a bus window, breaking it.

In the 2019 case, Beccles pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was ordered to stay off the bus and ordered not to have any knives, records showed. In April 2019, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Beccles to probation. Jones also ordered Beccles to pay $2,300 back to the transit company.

A court hearing in June 2020 indicated Beccles violated his probation. A court hearing in May 2021 indicated Beccles was homeless and had lost his job. In December 2022, Judge Eric Johnson heard arguments over Beccles’ probation, again ordering him to not have any knives or weapons and to submit to a mental health evaluation, records showed.

Beccles’ 14-to-35-year sentence was part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

Nevada Department of Corrections records showed Beccles in custody at High Desert State Prison as of Tuesday.