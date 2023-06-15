LAS VEGAS (KLAS — A judge dismissed a lawsuit against a non-profit group, which bails people out of jail for free.

Clark County District Court Judge Veronica Barisich found that The Bail Project did not owe a “duty of care” to a man who was nearly killed after the organization bailed his shooter out of jail.

The Bail Project posted $3,000 bail for Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in December 2021. Six days later, he shot Chengyan Wang, a restaurant worker in Chinatown, eleven times.

Wang filed a lawsuit against Gaston-Anderson, the shopping plaza where the near-fatal shooting occurred and The Bail Project in September 2022. The lawsuit also referred to Gaston-Anderson’s criminal history.

In November 2021, police arrested Anderson arrested for pandering and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released without having to pay bail and was ordered to stay out of trouble. The next day, he was arrested again for burglary and theft. The Bail Project later posted the $3,000 bail. Six days after that, Anderson opened fire on Wang.

In a June 14 order, Judge Barisich stated that The Bail Project was under no duty to prevent what happened.

“The Bail Project did not create a situation where it could have been reasonably foreseeable that Gaston-Anderson would commit a violent crime,” according to the order.

Anderson was sentenced to a 7-to-18-year prison term. In an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators before heading to prison, Gaston-Anderson said that he would not have been able to post bond on his own.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“I probably wouldn’t have been able to co-sign for myself because I’m not from out here,” he said. Gaston-Anderson also revealed that he was previously diagnosed as schizophrenic but was offered no mental health resources after the group posted his bond.

The Bail Project states that its mission is to create a fairer system.

Jeremy Cherson, Director of Communications for The Bail Project, said that the organization is heartened that the judge dismissed the case.

“The attack on Mr. Wang was a tragedy. But this lawsuit was misguided. The fact is that in Nevada, with few exceptions, people are guaranteed a right to bail and bail is set for one reason: to ensure a person returns to court for future hearings,” Cherson wrote in an email. “The Bail Project is a nonprofit that has helped tens of thousands of people across the United States who are too poor to afford bail and over 90% of them have returned to court without further incident. Our efforts allow people to continue to work and care for their families while awaiting trial and keep the jail from becoming overcrowded with people who have not yet been convicted.”

The 8 News Now Investigators have not independently confirmed that 90% of the defendants have returned to court without further incident.

Attorney Kory Kaplan, who is representing Wang, told the 8 News Now Investigators that the case is proceeding against the other defendants including U.S. Hui Real Estate Investment Corp. and Gaston-Anderson.

“While we respect the court’s ruling, we obviously disagree with it,” Kaplan wrote in an email. “It’s unfortunate that other licensed bail companies are required to adhere to strict standards but The Bail Project can act as a bail company without doing the same.”

The Bail Project is no longer accepting referrals in Las Vegas. The last bails paid by The Bail Project in Nevada occurred in November 2022, according to Cherson. The non-profit was active in nearly two dozen jurisdictions as of this week.

The Bail Project is funded by foundations, philanthropists and individual donors. Celebrities like Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson are on the advisory board, according to the website.