LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The best-selling author behind the true crime book about the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur said new developments in the cold case are a welcome sign to bring the late rapper justice.

Cathy Scott worked as a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun and wrote “The Killing of Tupac Shakur,” first published in 1997.

“I like to write about the underdog, and, at that point, Tupac was an underdog,” Scott said Wednesday about her work.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday, Metro police searched a Henderson home in connection with Shakur’s killing. The search involves documents and personal items belonging to Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, sources said.

In a book and in several interviews since 2018, Davis has said he was in the car with a person who fired into the BMW carrying Shakur and record executive Suge Knight. Shakur died from his injuries six days later. Knight survived.

“Were you surprised when you saw that police were searching a place that he is connected to?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Scott.

“I was not surprised at all,” she said. “It was welcome. It’s almost like – finally.”

Davis has said the car he was in pulled up side-by-side to Tupac’s BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before someone in the backseat fired a gun.

In a book and in several interviews since 2018, Davis has said he was in the car with a person who fired into the BMW carrying Shakur and record executive Suge Knight. Shakur died from his injuries six days later. Knight survived. (KLAS)

“When we pulled up, I was in the front seat,” Davis said in a 2018 BET interview. “Happen to see my friend, Suge.”

“You said the shots came from the back,” the interviewer said to Davis in the BET video. “Who shot Tupac?”

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

Davis made similar statements in a 2021 book titled “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.”

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis writes in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

The Las Vegas Metro police search at a Henderson home involves documents and personal items belonging to Duane “Keffe D” Davis who publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Tupac Shakur in 1996, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. (KLAS)

In the hours before his murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998.

Anderson is believed to be the person who pulled the trigger, Scott and a person close to the investigation told 8 News Now.

Detectives served the search warrant at the home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive late Monday night, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. It was unclear how Davis was connected to the address.

“I don’t think he’s very smart,” Scott said. “He should have consulted an attorney before he started talking.”

Former Los Angeles Police Detective Greg Kading alleges Davis provided Anderson with the weapon. Kading investigated the murders of Shakur and Christopher Wallace, also known as “the Notorious B.I.G.” and recorded Davis in police interviews.

“He had confessed to our task force back in 2009 about his involvement in the murder,” Kading said. “He’s the last man standing of the four individuals that were in the Cadillac that pulled up and shot Tupac. He’s the last man alive in that group.”

It was unclear if police took any items from the home Monday night. People at the home declined to comment Tuesday and threatened an 8 News Now crew if they did not leave the public street.

Judges approve or deny warrants based on probable cause from police. A judge would have had to have approved a warrant in this case for police to have moved forward with Monday’s search.

“I think they might have the goods,” Scott said. “Someone must have tipped them off that they were in the house or in his computer.”

Police have never filed charges in connection with Shakur’s murder. 8 News Now has filed a records request for a copy of the warrant.