LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ronald Oliver, the new warden at Southern Desert Correctional Center, admits there are many challenges with his new job. The medium-security prison is located near Indian Springs which is approximately a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas.

“I’d love to protect everybody but I can’t,” Oliver said in an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators.

The facility, built in 1982, has outdated equipment like locks and doors. Inmates were able to unlock their doors and take over part of the prison on December 8, 2021. The Nevada Department of Corrections had referred to the incident as a disturbance. After a nearly four-month investigation, the 8 News Now Investigators exposed how it was a riot.

Oliver described working at the neighboring High Desert State Prison and responding to help gain back control from the inmates.

“I’ll put it to you this way. More offenders than staff had control of this place until more staff showed up to take it back over,” Oliver said.

Nine months later in the same unit where the riot occurred, convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped. He was gone for four days before prison staff noticed, according to state documents.

Investigators determined that with a combination of lotion and a device that appeared to be a headphone jack, Duarte-Herrera used electricity to wear away at the window and then climb out. He was able to climb over prison fences and make his way to Las Vegas. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to find him. He was captured by Las Vegas Metro Police in downtown Las Vegas before he was getting ready to board a bus to Mexico.

The escape shed light on security issues like insufficient fencing and the department-wide staffing shortage.

When the 8 News Now Investigators toured Southern Desert Correctional Center, Oliver said that he was eight officers short.

“That means some post is not being manned,” he said. “That protection goes a little less.”

The department is training and recruiting new officers. A pay raise is also helping.

Director James Dzurenda returned in January to lead the department again.

“The marching orders are different,” Oliver told the 8 News Now Investigators. He said that he spends less time in administrative offices and more time walking through the prison and speaking with inmates.

“I can tell you, for sure the tension is cut way down,” he said.

Inmates expressed that there was a lack of communication from staff before the riot, according to Oliver.

When asked if a riot could happen again, Oliver said that it could.

“Well there’s plenty of theories about how it happened, but I’ve been having regular dialogue with all of the offenders on this yard and I figure as long as they know what I’m thinking, then at least they get a straight answer,” he said.

Oliver said that he is also working to get programs for the inmates back up and running as some were discontinued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facility changes like an electric fence are expected by the end of 2024.

“The environment’s changed and I’m relying a lot on that because I have no additional security measures in place yet. They’re working on the fence project. They’re working on the door project” Oliver told the 8 News Now Investigators. “All this stuff was already set in motion. It’s just a matter of making it happen now.”