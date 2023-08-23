LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors in Thomas Randolph’s retrial for the murders of his wife and purported handyman ended their narrative to the jury the same way they began, by saying Randolph did not plan the perfect murder.

Randolph, also pejoratively known as the Black Widower, had been married six times. Out of those six spouses, four were dead by the time he went on trial in 2017 for the murder of Sharon, wife number six. Randolph had previously been tried for the murder of wife number two.

The jury convicted Randolph and sent him to death row, but the Nevada Supreme Court reversed that conviction, ruling that the jury never should have heard evidence about his second wife’s death.

“It is really really hard to plan the perfect murder,” Chris Hamner, a deputy district attorney told the jury in his closing argument Wednesday. “And now that you’ve seen all the evidence, you can see how difficult it was for Mr. Randolph to try to pull this off. Because when you looked at all the evidence – now that you’ve heard it all – it is abundantly clear. He completely failed.”

Hamner said Randolph’s explanation of events – that he was the victim of his handyman Michael Miller’s brazen robbery attempt and execution of his wife, Sharon Randolph – does not add up.

Randolph gave multiple police interviews and did a walkthrough with police where he reiterated his version of events. But prosecutors say his story is not believable, and that evidence of him purchasing life insurance for his late wife and taking her urn shopping before they were married, strains credulity.

“In this story, he’s not a victim. He’s a villain,” Hamner said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly, in her portion of the state’s closing argument, referred often to Randolph’s story, calling him “an unreliable narrator.” That is a reference to a literary device often used to promote an incredible version of a story.

Defense attorneys, for their part, said they not only showed the jury reasonable doubt but may have proved Randolph was actually not guilty of masterminding the murders.

“I think we proved he was actually innocent,” defense attorney Christopher Oram said in his closing argument.

Oram spent considerable time refuting the prosecution’s argument that Randolph conspired with Miller to kill Sharon Randolph and then double-crossed Miller.

“If Thommie was double-crossing Michael Miller, it shouldn’t have been a frenzied attack,” Oram said.

Oram also blamed police and crime scene analysts for not preserving the crime scene, making it difficult for investigators to get a full picture of what happened.

“That scene was an absolute nightmare in terms of preservation,” Oram said.

In a departure from the norms of criminal trial practice, Weckerly, the prosecutor objected several times to Oram’s remarks. That led to several off-the-record discussions with Eighth Judicial District Court judge Tierra Jones outside of the jury’s earshot.

Thursday, the jury will begin its first full day of deliberations.