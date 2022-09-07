LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several sources told the 8 News Now Investigators on Wednesday night that DNA linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the murder of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Telles, 45, into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his west valley home in connection with German’s stabbing death.

A neighbor discovered German, 69, deceased at his home on Saturday, but police believe his murder actually occurred Friday.

Jeff German, investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Telles was the focus of recent investigative stories by the longtime investigative journalist. He was expected in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to face a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Sources told the Investigators they found DNA, which matched Telles. Police also found bloody items, including clothing, sources told the Investigators.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles. (Clark County)

Investigators had released a photo of an SUV connected to the crime, which sources told the 8 News Now Investigators matched one of Telles’ cars.

Records showed Telles was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday night after being treated for self-inflicted injuries at a hospital.

Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles returns to his Las Vegas home after police questioned him wearing a white bodysuit. (KLAS)

Telles, a Democrat, lost a three-way primary in June. In online posts following the election, Telles appeared to blame German for his election loss.