NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The investigation into an unreported shooting at a Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s house has stalled as witnesses refuse to come forward following an attempted murder nearly two weeks ago, police told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Police arrested Democratic State Sen. Pat Spearman’s son, Naonche Osborne, 21, on Oct. 20, following a shooting at the home in the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. The home is listed in Spearman’s name.

Spearman is a long-time representative for the area in Carson City and is running in the race to become North Las Vegas’ next mayor.

A man in his 40s, who Spearman identified as her nephew, was shot and was expected to survive.

Osborne’s arrest report said the victim and his family had prior issues with Osborne since March.

“This has included [Osborne] making multiple threats to shoot the family and [Osborne] actually discharging a round, which traveled through the wall and into [redacted’s] room while she slept,” police wrote in the report. Police said the shooting was unreported until the attempted murder.

The prior shooting that was unreported until the October incident happened at the home on Sept. 1, according to North Las Vegas police.

“An investigation into the previous events of Sept. 1 is ongoing,” Officer Alex Cuevas said in a statement to the 8 News Now Investigators. “Multiple requests have been made to interview persons with information regarding the incident. To date, there has been no response. We are unable to provide further comment given this is an active criminal investigation.”

Police arrested Naonche Osborne, 21, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (NLVPD/KLAS)

The 8 News Now Investigators asked a representative for Spearman about both shootings last week.

“This case has now moved to the investigation and legal phase and as a result, I will not be making further comments. Thank you,” a response to the 8 News Now Investigators said.

Osborne was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators first confirmed.

Osborne previously faced charges of carrying a concealed explosive, firearm or other weapon, records showed. The case was dismissed after Osborne completed mental health treatment.

A judge had also ordered Osborne to forfeit a firearm. It was unclear Monday who owned the firearm in Thursday’s shooting.

Spearman has represented District 1 in the state senate since 2012. The district covers most of North Las Vegas. She is serving her third and final term in the Senate.