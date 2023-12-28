LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crime scene analysts combed the wash Thursday where Las Vegas Metro police say, the morning prior, a man in his thirties fired at his parents and shot and killed his mother.

Those police employees, wearing bright orange gloves, searched and used a metal detector to help find evidence.

Upon a television news crew’s arrival, police cordoned off the immediate vicinity with crime scene tape which, Wednesday, had blocked access entirely to that portion of South Placid Street near Bermuda Road, not far from Warm Springs Road in the Southwest Valley.

That crime scene was one of many that derived from a multiple carjacking-and-shootout that led to the death of the gunman’s mother, and another man. Police ultimately shot and killed the gunman, ending Wednesday’s early morning mayhem that occupied a large stretch of Durango and crossed over Interstate 15.

A home around the corner from the wash is owned by the family involved in Wednesday’s bizarre, violent episode, the 8 News Now Investigators were the first to report. That same family, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed, owns a home in Henderson which Metro police – who handled and was involved in the shootout with the gunman – searched well into the night.

On Wednesday night, the 8 News Now Investigators reported and first aired video of that search and a picture of police detaining two men on the street outside of that home.

The Henderson home, public records show, is co-owned by Justin Davidson, 36. Similarly, Justin Davidson, 36, appears on the Nevada Department of Correction website, having been sentenced to 12-32 months for possession of a controlled substance in 2008.

Justin Jeffrey Davidson (Credit: Nevada Department of Corrections)

The 8 News Now Investigators were first to report that information and connect him to Wednesday’s shooting.

That connection, police said Wednesday, played a key part in the first of those many shootings, namely the incident at the wash.

“This was not a random act, what happened here, there is a direct family connection to that,” Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner and Metro have not yet officially released the names of any of the victims or the officers involved in the shooting. Metro’s policy is to release the officers’ names within 48 hours of the incident.