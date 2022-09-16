LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speaking from a jail cell and to the public for the first time since his arrest, Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles said he is prepared to defend himself against allegations he murdered a Las Vegas investigative reporter.

Telles, an elected Democrat who lost his primary in June, spoke first to the 8 News Now Investigators from jail on Friday.

Police took Telles into custody last Wednesday for German’s murder. Telles faces one charge of open murder. A court hearing Tuesday was postponed until next week.

German, 69, a celebrated local reporter, was found dead outside his home on Saturday, Sept. 3. German had been an investigative reporter in the Las Vegas valley for 40 years working at the Las Vegas Sun and then Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I’m somebody who has made mistakes,” Telles said.

Videos obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators showed an apparently intoxicated Rob Telles arguing with police officers as they took him into custody following a domestic violence incident two years ago.

A judge later sentenced Telles to a 90-day suspended sentence on the resisting charge and ordered him to take an online class. The charge was later dismissed in 2021 following Telles’ completion of the class.

Telles said Friday he has had issues with alcohol. Police allege Telles became upset over German’s reporting about his office.

“There were many people that knew me just for the good work that I’ve done,” Telles said Friday. “I believe that there still are friends of mine who believe I generally do my best.”

“You’re accused of killing one of my journalism colleagues,” 8 News Now investigator David Charns asked Telles. “This is an opportunity for you to help people understand why you’re accused of this.”

“All I can say is I’ve got nothing against the media at large. I really can’t comment beyond that.”

German’s family has set up a donation page through Three Square, which helps people dealing with food insecurity.

