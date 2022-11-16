LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police suspect an illegal brothel posing as a massage business was housing sex trafficking victims from across the country, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Wednesday.

Lily A Reflexology is located on Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, according to business license records.

Wei Geng, the business owner, faces three counts of pandering, three counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute and one charge of an act encouraging a brothel, records showed. Police previously arrested Geng on a charge of soliciting prostitution in 2019, however, there is no criminal case filed in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Police suspect Geng used a fake name to register the business. County records indicate the license was filed in 2011. It is now marked as revoked.

Detectives said their investigation into Wei began when a man complained to police that he went to get a massage but was propositioned for “full service,” which police said means sexual intercourse, for $150, documents said.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

Investigators learned the business was operating as an illegal brothel, which they said was “disguised” as a reflexology and massage business.

As part of the investigation, an undercover detective went to the business for a massage. Police said the women working at the business were “all dressed in revealing clothing.”

“During the massage, [the detective] and the female agree on $200 for ‘full service,’ a common term for sexual intercourse,” police said. “Detectives received the signal that an agreement for sex had been made and entered the business. Four female employees were detained and two male customers.”

Inside the illegal brothel, police said they found a room with four beds. Investigators suspect the room was sleeping quarters for women sex trafficked to work at the business, they wrote in documents. Investigators said they also found condoms and other sex-related items.

Police suspect the women working at the illegal brothel came from New York and California and had no ties to Las Vegas, documents said. All of their belongings were found in the suspected living quarters in the business.

Police arrested Geng following a traffic stop on Nov. 12, records showed. Geng had stopped her car at an intersection “over the stop line with the front end of the vehicle protruding into [the] intersection,” prompting police to run her record where they found the active warrant, police said.

Geng posted bond and was due in court on Dec. 13.