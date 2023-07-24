VIDEO WARNING: The video in this story is of a sensitive nature.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two parents accused of child abuse both claim they are innocent. However, Amanda Stamper said that she is a victim, too.

“I was dealing with a monster,” Stamper told the 8 News Now Investigators from jail.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Stamper, 33, and her husband, Travis Doss, 31, on June 11. Stamper said that she called 911 from a Walgreens across the street from the couple’s home, a one-bedroom extended-stay unit.

Body camera video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators showed Las Vegas Metro Police officers entering the unit after the children inside would not open for approximately 15 minutes. Six children, 11 years old and younger were home alone. Two boys were locked inside a cage; one of them had severe bruises and wounds and had trouble walking. All of the children exhibited signs of child abuse, according to police.

Police said that Doss admitted to abusing the children. He and Stamper share one two-year-old daughter. Stamper said that Doss has custody of the other six children.

“I’m innocent and I wouldn’t like to continue this interview without my lawyer,” Doss told the 8 News Now Investigators from jail after agreeing to an on-camera interview.

“He’s just scared now because of all the time he’s facing,” Stamper said in a separate interview.

Stamper said that Doss forced her to sell sex, the abuse escalated over the past year and he beat her and the children. Doss also withheld food as punishment, according to Stamper.

“He would use my, my children, and my family. Like if I was ever to call the police, like, you know, go find my family and my kids. He’s just really a violent person,” Stamper said.

A grand jury indicted Stamper on seven counts of felony child abuse. To prosecutors, she should have tried to protect the children sooner.

“I’m sorry but I didn’t do it. I had no control over him,” Stamper told the 8 News Now Investigators.

A grand jury indicted Doss on 38 counts of child abuse, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of sex trafficking and one count of living off of the earnings of a prostitute. All of the charges are felonies.

“I just wanted them to be safe in the end, like, and I wanted everybody out of it. I just wanted him incarcerated, I just knew if he was incarcerated that everybody will be safe,” Stamper said.

Stamper and Doss are scheduled to appear in Clark County District Court on Tuesday.

Stamper told the 8 News Now Investigators that she has two other children who did not reside with her and that she is currently pregnant.

To report child abuse, visit: https://dcfs.nv.gov/Tips/CA/ChildAbuse/

To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call: 800-799-7233.