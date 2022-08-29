In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Documents: Inmate's head hit door, wall 'one or more times'

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Quentin Murphy, 37, faces charges of battery, inhumanity to a prisoner and oppression under the color of office with the use of physical force, a warrant for his arrest filed earlier this month said.

Jail records show Las Vegas Metro police arrested Murphy on Friday. He was released on his own recognizance and was not required to post bond.

Murphy is accused of causing the inmate’s head to “strike a door, doorframe and/or wall, one or more times,” court paperwork said.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, the inmate is housed at the High Desert State Prison.

The inmate was in restraints at the time, court paperwork said.

Murphy was expected in court next month.

An NDOC spokesperson declined to comment due to the ongoing case.