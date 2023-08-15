LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The father of a woman who was shot and killed is upset about a plea deal in the defendant’s criminal case.

Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer is accused of shooting and killing Jaime Chase on September 23, 2022. Kaiwi-Brewer was initially arrested on a murder charge.

She then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a deadly weapon last June.

“It was not an accident. Saying I’m sorry doesn’t work,” Gary Chase, Jaime’s father, told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home showed Jaime Chase parking in front of Kaiwi-Brewer’s house.

She had learned that Kaiwi-Brewer, her ex’s roommate, had driven one of her children to school without her permission, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chase was seen walking up to the Kaiwi-Brewer’s house. Her boyfriend was also present.

Yelling between the two women was also captured on video. Chase then walked back to her vehicle and Kaiwi-Brewer walked toward her.

“Don’t come near my house!” Kaiwi-Brewer said.

“Don’t look at my kids!” Chase responded.

Kaiwi-Brewer’s dogs entered Chase’s vehicle.

The women continued to argue. They are not seen on video because the view is blocked while they are toward the back of the vehicle. Then a gunshot is heard.

“Oh, my God!” Kaiwi-Brewer yelled.

Kaiwi-Brewer shot Chase in her left temple, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Chase’s boyfriend told detectives that Kaiwi-Brewer would not immediately drop the gun and that he had to knock it out of her hand, according to the arrest report.

“Call 911!” Chase’s boyfriend yelled.

Kaiwi-Brewer continued to appear to panic, she said that she could not find her phone and then searched for her dogs while Chase was bleeding on the ground.

“My girl’s been shot in the head!” Chase’s boyfriend yelled. “Baby! Baby!”

Kaiwi-Brewer, a neighbor and Chase’s boyfriend appeared to all call 911.

“The girl just shot another girl in the head,” the neighbor said on the phone.

While Chase’s boyfriend attempted lifesaving measures, police arrived.

“Get on the ground!” police are heard yelling.

Chase’s boyfriend and Kaiwi-Brewer were both ordered to keep their hands up as Chase’s boyfriend tried to explain that he was attempting CPR after Chase was shot.

Kaiwi-Brewer was taken into custody and arrested on a murder charge. She told detectives that she felt like the only way that she could stay safe was to shoot Chase, according to the arrest report.

“My daughter was unarmed. All she had was her words,” Chase said. “She knew what she was doing. She knew where the gun was. She picked it up. She knew it was loaded. She stopped to cock it.”

Chase recalled receiving the fateful call.

“He said that there was a shooting and my daughter was killed and she’s gone. I’m sorry,” Chase said. “Pretty much all I remember him saying and I said, ‘You better not be messing with me. This is not a funny joke at all.'”

Chase later broke the news to Jaime’s five children. The youngest was four years old. The oldest was 13.

“We just told them that their mom was gone and just she passed away,” Chase said. “A lot of crying, a lot of disbelief, a lot of hurt.”

Chase and his wife took their grandchildren in at their Pahrump home.

While grieving, Chase learned that Kaiwi-Brewer agreed to the plea deal.

She faces two to 20 years in prison, according to court documents, rather than a life sentence.

“‘Sorry,’ and a slap on the wrist. ‘Have a nice life,’ he said.

Chase blamed poor communication by the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the 8 News Now Investigators that he believed that his team was in constant communication with Chase and a prosecutor indicated that she was inclined to offer the plea deal.

However, Chase was told it was official after the plea deal was officially agreed upon.

Wolfson also said that his prosecutors believed that the plea deal was the best way to ensure a conviction based on the facts of the case.

Chase disagreed.

“This isn’t trying,” Chase said. “This is laying down and letting me get kicked again.”

Chase said that he will continue to seek justice for his daughter while also focusing on his grandchildren.

“Sometimes they wake up crying at night, calling for her. They know she’s right there,” Chase said. “She helps guide us very much so. The kids go up and look up at the sky, talk to her all the time.”

Kaiwi-Brewer’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12.

She posted a $150,000 bond on September 28, 2022, according to court records.

She spent a total of 12 days in jail before being placed on house arrest, police told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Attorney Ryan Helmick represents Kaiwi-Brewer. He declined to comment.