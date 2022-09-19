LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County employee who helped expose problems under the leadership of Robert Telles said that she hopes the accused murderer — who is also her boss — remains in custody.

Telles, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

“It’d be frightening,” Rita Reid, the assistant Clark County Public Administrator, said if Telles were to be released from jail on bond.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his northwest valley home on Sept. 3. He had written several stories about Telles, including one exposing a possible inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Jeff German, investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reid said she made the decision to run against Telles in the Democratic primary to make sure that he could not keep his seat.

“Our goal was to get our office back on track,” she said Monday.

Reid won the primary and will face Republican candidate Patsy Brown in the November general election.

Telles took office in January 2019.

“I saw tremendous rage,” Reid said. “There were several incidences where he came into my office in a rage and the circumstances didn’t warrant that at all.”

Reid said longtime employees like herself became Telles’ targets.

“You’re working on pins and needles and you hear footsteps coming in and so you tense up,” Reid said.

The workplace continued to be toxic even after complaints were made to the county and union, according to Reid.

“He became more emboldened in his behavior and treatment,” Reid said.

Reid said that she and her co-workers turned to German in the spring of 2022. German’s first article was published that May. Telles then made social media posts critical of German’s reporting.

When Reid learned of German’s murder, she said she immediately suspected Telles.

The elected official’s DNA was a match to DNA found underneath German’s nails, according to Metro police. Detectives also said that a maroon SUV, shoe, and clothing belonging to Telles are also tied to the crime scene.

Reid recalled that she and others felt intimidated by Telles. She also said that she and German told each other to be safe, but she never imagined that his reporting could cost him his life.

“Jeff was so amazing for us and our department and to this community,” Reid said. “And we will forever be grateful to him.”

German’s family has set up a donation page through Three Square, which helps people dealing with food insecurity. Investigators Reporters and Editors has started a scholarship fund in German’s memory.