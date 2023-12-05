LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his father allegedly told a dispatcher, “I killed my own father” in a 911 call the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday.

Isaac Velasquez, 28, faces several charges, including murder, for the shooting death of Manuel Velasquez, 71, on Nov. 27, records said. Valesquez died from the gunshots but was also stabbed several times, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Around 11:20 p.m. that day, Las Vegas Metro police received a call from the 9700 block of Horseback Circle. During the call, a woman yelled, “Stop it,” and dispatch heard sounds of a struggle, according to an arrest report.

The call continues as the father and son appear to fight over a weapon until several gunshots are heard. Police heard three more gunshots and did not hear Manuel Velasquez speak after that point, an arrest report said. The call lasts a total of 11 minutes.

During the call, Isaac Velasquez was heard saying, “I killed my own father” and, “Hey dad, God bless you in hell, [expletive].”

Inside the home, detectives found cartridge cases throughout the home and blood on the walls. Police also found writing written on the cabinets, including “666,” “[Expletive] Jesus,” and two pentagrams.

Police later found Isaac Velasquez hiding under a bus in a neighboring yard, they said.

“I’m extremely upset about the entire situation,” Isaac Velasquez said from inside Clark County Detention Center in an interview with 8 News Now Investigator Kyle Paine last week. “It’s obviously very sad and it’s something that I hope gets cleared up in the near future.”

Isaac Velasquez refused to answer questions about his father’s murder and denied pistol-whipping and strangling his mother until she was able to run to a neighbor’s house.

“I don’t know what the police report said but that’s inaccurate,” Isaac Velasquez said. When asked if he could say anything to his father, Velasquez said. “I love you. Thank you for always being a good father.”

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4.