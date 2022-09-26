Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested 48 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Pedro Lizano, 35, faces a murder charge in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last week.

On Sept. 26, 2021, police said Lyons was working as a security officer at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino on Fremont Street when he was dispatched to a restaurant for a report of a man creating a disturbance, a report said.

Randy Lyons (Elizabeth MacDowell/KLAS)

Lyons then found the man reportedly making the disturbance, identified as Lizano, in a valet area of the hotel, police said.

As Lyons approached Lizano, Lizano “forcefully and aggressively shoved” him, causing him to fall backward, police said. Lyons’ head hit the pavement, knocking him unconscious and causing bleeding, police said.

Lyons died in February 2022 from his injuries, police said.

During his initial arraignment Monday, Lizano told a judge he was guilty but then changed his plea.

Pedro Lizano, 35, faces a murder charge in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, records reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“Guilty,” Lizano told Judge Tierra Jones.

“Sir, you plead not guilty?” Jones clarified.

“Guilty,” Lizano said again before his attorney corrected him and changed his plea to not guilty.

Lyons’ manner of death was ruled a homicide. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against Lizano from battery to open murder. The charge is enhanced because of Lyons’ age.

“When he pushed him, Randy fell backward and hit his head on the concrete, which caused an immediate brain bleed,” Lyons’ wife of 11 years, Elizabeth MacDowell said. “I went to pick him up from work and he wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t coming out, I’m like, ‘what’s going on?”

Doctors told MacDowell that Lyons developed a second brain bleed. He was not expected to survive, she said. In February, she made the difficult decision to take him off life support, she said.

Randy Lyons several days after the battery in September 2021. (Elizabeth MacDowell/KLAS)

“I said, ‘I’m going to miss you’ and ‘this is the best thing for you,’ and he squeezed my hand like he understood,” MacDowell said.

Las Vegas Metro police records show officers have arrested Lizano 49 times since 2008. Officers also cited Lizano 10 times, records showed.

Lizano was most recently remanded into custody in August on battery and vehicle theft charges, records showed.

Ten prior booking photos for Pedro Lizano. Las Vegas Metropolitan police records reveal officers have arrested Lizano 49 times. (KLAS)

Many of Lizano’s arrests were for skipping court, records showed. He was never sentenced to the Nevada Department of Corrections in any case.

“I don’t hate him, but I can’t forgive him,” MacDowell said about the man charged with killing her husband.

Lizano was being held without bail. He was due in court again next week. His attorney asked a judge for a trial within 60 days.

8 News Now asked officials at El Cortez for comment and did not receive as response as of Monday.