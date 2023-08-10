LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury indicted a Nevada inmate for stabbing a nurse.

Hadari Stallworth, 27, is charged with battery by a prisoner with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person. Both counts are felonies.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported on the incident at High Desert State Prison in December of 2021. The nurse was treated for chest and neck wounds after being stabbed with a homemade weapon, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections said.



Stallworth was then transferred to Ely State Prison.



“I almost lost my life because of this,” the nurse testified in front of the grand jury. “I didn’t know what was going on, so I was attacked from behind so you are clueless. But later you realize, oh my God, somebody’s trying to kill me.”



The nurse said that another nurse tried to pull Stallworth away and he later kneeled and dropped the weapon after a struggle.



“And I mean the thing that pops in your mind is for you to survive and how will you survive,” he said.



The nurse said that Stallworth grabbed him from behind, punched him in the neck several times, stabbed him in the head and chest several times, and was aiming for his jugular vein.



“So I kind of lost my hearing on my right side, that’s why I have a hearing aid now,” he testified.



“And then while he was doing that he was whispering your <expletive> kind brought COVID to this country, <expletive>, because we’re all Asians at that time. It’s all Asian nurses,” the nurse testified. He then stated that he is Filipino.



The nurse testified that the incident occurred at the height of the Omicron variant, nurses had been testing the inmates and inmates were “pissed” because they were put on lockdown again. While he is a psyche nurse, he had been assisting in a unit where he is not typically based because of a staffing shortage.



Stallworth has continued to threaten the nurse, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s office which is prosecuting the case.



A correctional officer who witnessed the attack also testified in front of the grand jury. Stallworth used a shank, he said.



“It was a curved thing sharp piece of metal that had cloth wrapped around it and it was tied around his wrist,” he testified.



Stallworth is currently serving a four to 10-year sentence for second-degree kidnapping and robbery after being convicted in Clark County. In 2021, he broke into a family’s apartment and held the victims, which included children, at gunpoint, according to the Attorney General’s office.



Stallworth is also currently serving time for having a weapon in prison. He was convicted and received an 18 to 50-month sentence in White Pine County in 2020.



Stallworth previously served time for fourth-degree arson for trying to set a prison cell at Southern Desert Correctional Center on fire in 2015. He was initially also charged with battery by a prisoner after he was accused of hitting a prison employee with a closed fist. The battery charge was dropped as a result of a plea deal.



Stallworth first entered Nevada’s prison system in 2013. He began serving a two to 10-year sentence for a burglary charge and two robbery charges in connection with several crimes in Henderson.

He burglarized a Walgreens and robbed a woman with a knife and the next month, he burglarized Papa John’s Pizza and robbed three individuals with a knife, according to court documents.

Two days later, he burglarized a Circle K and robbed two women with a knife, documents stated. Prosecutors alleged that Stallworth was in possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Through a plea deal, nine counts were dropped.

Stallworth is currently being held at High Desert State Prison, according to prison records. An initial arraignment is scheduled for August 30.