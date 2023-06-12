LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of the 30-year-old man murdered on an RTC bus said their son is more than a name in court documents: he’s brother, a friend and a young man who overcame early challenges in his life to live independently.

“He rode the bus all the time,” Shalonda Purtty, Dominique Lucas’ mother, told 8 News Now Investigator David Charns on Monday. “It was devastating, my only son — and we were very close.”

Aaron Cole, 59, is charged with murdering Lucas. Both men were riding an RTC bus on Sunday, Feb. 26, when they began to argue.

Dominique Lucas was murdered on an RTC bus on Feb. 26, 2023. (KLAS)

“I wasn’t bothering you,” Lucas is heard saying on the video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Several seconds later, Cole lunges at Lucas and a physical altercation begins.

“Let me off,” Lucas says in the video as he runs toward the front of the bus. Cole is then seen on the video stabbing Lucas multiple times on the floor near the bus’s front entrance before Cole sits back down in his seat.

Video shows the bus’s front door opening during the attack and then closing as Cole continues to stab Lucas. Lucas then stands up and pleads for the bus driver for help. For about 2 minutes, Lucas stumbles around the front area of the bus and it continues down Paradise Road. During this time, the bus driver activated a panic button and talked to a dispatcher.

Two minutes after the initial attack, the video shows Cole getting up and stabbing Lucas several more times. The bus, which was traveling on an alternate route due to that day’s marathon, was traveling in the left lane. It eventually stopped near the intersection of Paradise and Desert Inn roads.

“How could someone be so evil?” Purtty said. “I miss my son. I wish he was here. How could somebody do that to him?”

“He was just an all-around good guy,” Dominique’s father, Durrell Lucas, said.

At age 7, a car hit Lucas, breaking his neck, his parents said.

“It was pretty rough for him, learning to do everything again,” Purtty said. Throughout those struggles, he held a steady job and took the bus wherever life took him.

“What did he say about taking the bus?” Charns asked Purtty.

“He didn’t mind taking the bus,” Purtty said. “He had no problem.”

Ultimately, it was a bus ride that took his life.

“Still today, it feels like the day I found out,” Purtty said.

The incident begins on video at 4:50 p.m. The bus stops and its doors open at 4:54 p.m. The driver exits the bus shortly before 4:55 p.m.

No one is seen helping Lucas, who crawled out of the bus and onto the sidewalk. A passerby is seen applying a towel to Lucas’ chest at 4:57 p.m. Metro police officers arrived at 4:58 p.m.

“These are two amazing human beings that lost an amazing son,” Purtty and Durrell Lucas’ attorney, Farhan Naqvi said. “What happened was outrageous and tragic and we’re here to stand with them to find out what really happened.”

The driver did not open the bus’s doors due to the risk of the victim or passengers running into traffic and because the bus would not be able to move if the doors were opened, a spokesperson for Keolis, which operates the bus for RTC, said.

Police arrested Cole on the bus. They found him sitting in his seat in the stopped vehicle.

The incident happened Feb. 26. Ten days earlier, on Feb. 16, Metro police arrested Cole on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, records showed. Cole was arrested for allegedly threatening a person on a bus with a knife.

At the time of the murder, Cole was on parole on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported shortly after his arrest. In 1994, police arrested Cole on a charge of second-degree murder after he shot a man in a Salvation Army lobby, records said. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records indicated.

Cole’s pre-trial risk assessment, a system courts use to determine bail, deemed him “low risk” for the Feb. 16 arrest, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty should Cole be convicted of murder. While Nevada has the death penalty, a person has not been put to death since 2006. Cole declined an interview request.

Aa jury trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 26, 2024. Murder trials in Clark County are often delayed by many months and rescheduled several times.

Dominique’s parents want the world to remember that their son conquered obstacles to become who he was and that taking the bus, and trusting that ride, was part of his routine.

“If anyone here could know Dominique Lucas, to know him is to love him,” Purtty said.