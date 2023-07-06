LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It took four minutes for the driver of a Las Vegas-area RTC bus to pull over and open the doors as a passenger violently attacked Dominque Lucas, 30, stabbing him 33 times and killing him. Speaking with the 8 News Now Investigators, a bus safety expert said he believes several failures led to Lucas’ death.

Aaron Cole, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Dominique Lucas. Both men were riding the public bus on Sunday, Feb. 26, when they began to argue. Prosecutors said video from inside the bus shows Cole then stabbing Lucas and attacking him in two bursts.

Lucas’ parents, Shalonda Purtty and Durrell Lucas, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against RTC, the bus operator and the driver last Friday, saying RTC and the transit operator owe passengers a duty of safety, documents said.

Dominique Lucas died shortly after the attack on an RTC bus on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2023. (KLAS)

The bus operator, Keolis, was one of two companies RTC contracted with to provide bus service across the Las Vegas valley. Their contract ended June 30.

Prosecutors showed several videos from inside and outside the bus to a grand jury, which then indicted Cole, earlier this year.

4:50:08 p.m.

“I wasn’t bothering you,” Lucas is heard yelling as he sits next to Cole near the front of the bus. The incident begins on video at 4:50 p.m. Over four minutes, the verbal altercation would turn deadly.

Video shows Lucas and the man prosecutors identified as Cole sitting next to each other near the front of the bus. Lucas is heard yelling when Cole abruptly stands up and lunges an item at Lucas’ chest.

“I was devastated,” Purtty said about seeing the videos. “How could someone be so evil?”

Lucas took the bus to work as a dishwasher, Purtty said. The bus was running an alternative route on Paradise Road instead of Las Vegas Boulevard due to that day’s Las Vegas marathon, a Keolis spokesperson said.

Lucas was involved in a car crash when he was 7, leaving him with cognitive disabilities, Purtty said.

“It was pretty rough for him, learning to do everything again,” she said.

“When you reviewed that video, what did you see?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Robert Berkstresser, a transportation consultant with nearly five decades of experience. The 8 News Now Investigators showed the bus surveillance videos to Berkstresser.

“It appeared that the driver had ample opportunity on multiple occasions to move over immediately to his right and park along the curb,” Berkstresser said.

Cole, who prosecutors said pinned Lucas to the floor, stabbed Lucas several times near the driver’s compartment, video showed. About a minute in, the driver briefly opens the doors, but then quickly closes them due to oncoming traffic. Lucas then gets up and Cole returns to his seat.

4:51:33 p.m.

Lucas stumbles around the front area of the bus as it continues northbound on Paradise Road. During this time, the bus driver activated a panic button, alerting bus operators to an emergency, records said.

“Let me off, let me off,” a bleeding Lucas is heard screaming in the front of the bus as the vehicle remained in the far-left lane.

“In this case, it’s clearly a critical situation,” Berkstresser said. “He’s got to move fast. He’s got to think fast.”

4 minutes 2 seconds: Watch the dash cam video from the moment the confrontation begins to when the doors open

From this moment on, Lucas is losing vital minutes to live, Berkstresser said.

“He had multiple opportunities to start that process and move over safely without endangering the passengers or other motorists,” Berkstresser said.

As Lucas stands in the front of the bus, severely injured, the vehicle remains in the far-left lane.

“When the initial attack took place, immediately he should have been pulling over,” Berkstresser said.

“Man come on, you want to get off the bus?” the driver is heard on video saying to Lucas.

4:51:54 p.m.

Two minutes after the altercation’s start, the driver picks up a phone, relaying information to bus operators. According to grand jury transcripts, the driver told the panel he kept the doors closed for the safety of the victim and the other passengers.

“Is it protocol in regard to helping someone out when they get stabbed or injured?” a grand juror asked the driver before Cole’s indictment.

“For the driver to help?” the driver responded.

“Yes,” the juror said.

“Physically?” the driver asked.

“Yes, for the driver to help physically,” the juror said.

“Not that I know of. I mean, the first priority is your own safety, so I’ve got to make sure I’m safe enough to operate that bus for the other passengers also,” the driver replied.

Around the same time, as the driver talks on the bus phone, a passenger makes it through to a Las Vegas dispatcher.

Lucas’ screams drown out the caller’s voice:

Caller: There was a stabbing on the bus.

Dispatcher: Stabbing on the bus?

Caller: Yes.

Dispatcher: Do you know where?

Caller: Right on the bus?

Dispatcher: But where’s the bus at?

Caller: We’re right here on the Strip.

Remember, the bus was not on the Strip but on Paradise Road a block away. Almost two minutes into the incident and the bus is crawling in the far-left lane.

4:53:08 p.m.

After three minutes, Lucas, who is bloodied but still breathing, collapses on the floor next to the driver, the video showed.

“What is the policy when there is an emergency on the bus?” Charns asked a group of bus drivers who are all members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637.

“Pull your bus over, open all the doors and call radio,” coach operator Stephanie Davis said.

“We’re not going to open no door in traffic because, of course, somebody’s going to get hit,” coach operator Tamisha Davis said.

The driver appeared to follow that same guidance, waiting until he could pull over to the curb.

Video shown to a Clark County grand jury shows Aaron Cole walking toward Dominique Lucas armed with a knife. Lucas is at the bus’s front door attempting to exit before he is stabbed 33 times, prosecutors say. (KLAS)

More than 3 minutes after the altercation began, the driver begins to pull over to the right. It was two minutes too late, according to Berkstresser.

“While there are a number of cars in front of the bus within his traffic lane there were many gaps to his right as cars would come up,” Berkstresser said. “He had plenty of opportunity to safely move over.”

Around the same time, as the bus begins to pull over, dispatchers receive their first call from the bus company:

Dispatcher: Do you need police, fire or medical?

Caller: Uh, police and medical.

Also at this time, video showed Cole, again the man prosecutors identified, getting up from his seat and stabbing Lucas, who remains on the floor, again.

“You’re not dead yet,” Cole is heard in the video as a horns honk. It was unclear if the noise came from the bus’ horn.

The bus continues to move in the left lane, its doors closed, as it travels through an intersection.

4:54:08 p.m.

The bus stops and the doors open at 4:54 p.m. as Cole continues to stab Lucas toward the front of the bus.

“He just stopped on the side — the bus driver didn’t tell anybody anything, everybody’s crying,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher.

The driver exits the bus shortly before 4:55 p.m. Cole then sits back down in his seat, presumably awaiting his arrest.

No one is seen helping Lucas, who crawled out of the bus and onto the sidewalk. A passerby is seen applying a towel to Lucas’ chest at 4:57 p.m. Metro police officers arrived at 4:58 p.m.

“These types of things are not anomalies,” Berkstresser said. “They happen on city buses across the nation on a daily basis.”

It would be hours before Purtty knew what happened to her son. She thought he made it safely to work but then the next day, her phone rang.

“And that was the call from the coroner’s office,” she said.

Lucas died from his injuries – some 33 stab wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The driver did not open the bus’s doors due to the risk of the victim or passengers running into traffic and because the bus would not be able to move if the doors were opened, a spokesperson for Keolis said.

On Feb. 26, a marathon had closed portions of Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip); the bus was on a detour route along adjacent Paradise Road. Normally, the bus would run along the right lane but in this instance, the bus was running in the left lane in preparation of turning left to get back to Las Vegas Boulevard and the original route. When the incident occurred, the driver couldn’t let passengers off because of the heavy stream of traffic on the right. For passenger safety, the driver needed to negotiate two lanes of traffic to get to the far right-hand lane and pull into the curb to safely open the doors. While maneuvering the bus to a safe position, the driver also needed to keep the doors closed because the bus cannot move when doors are opened. Simultaneously, the driver hit the emergency button which notified dispatch communications, giving the situation priority status, and then the driver immediately called 911. In this instance, the driver was ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. Bill Marion, spokesperson

The company nor RTC commented on the lawsuit.

The 8 News Now Investigators attempted to reach the driver. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Feb. 16

The incident happened Feb. 26. Ten days earlier, on Feb. 16, Metro police arrested Cole on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, records showed. Cole was arrested for threatening a person on a bus with a knife.

“That’s the thing you have to live with, the reality of that could have been you,” Abraham Guerrero, the threatened passenger, told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Guerrero, a construction worker and house cleaner, was riding the bus when Cole started yelling at a woman and her children, he said. Surveillance video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows Guerrero and Cole arguing with each other. Minutes later, Cole stands up with a knife in his hand, prosecutors said.

The bus driver then stopped the bus and moved toward the back to speak with Guerrero and Cole, the video shows. Metro police later arrested Cole on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, records showed.

1994

In 1994, police arrested Cole on a charge of second-degree murder after he shot a man in a Salvation Army lobby, records said. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records indicated. Cole served nearly 23 years in prison and was released in 2017, officials in Texas confirmed.

On Feb. 22, after the Feb. 16 incident, Judge Joseph Sciscento released Cole on his own recognizance, ordering Cole not to have contact with the victim. Cole’s public defender had argued for release on his own recognizance without setting bail, records showed. The court docket indicates prosecutors asked for $3,000 bail.

Cole’s pre-trial risk assessment, a system the courts use to determine bail, deemed him “low risk,” documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. (KLAS)

Cole’s pre-trial risk assessment, a system the courts use to determine bail, deemed him “low risk,” documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

The document incorrectly lists Cole’s conviction in Texas as “murder” and not the actual charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The conviction would not have affected his risk score as the formula does not take convictions past 10 years into account.

Moving forward

Cole’s trial was scheduled to begin in February. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty should a jury convict him of murder, documents said. While Nevada has the death penalty, a person has not been put to death since 2006.

Cole remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday as a judge denied him bail. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and declined an interview request.

Aaron Cole appears in court after his arrest on Feb. 26, 2023. (KLAS)

The 8 News Now Investigators filed record requests with RTC for a copy of their policies and procedures, but because the bus operator, a private company, is the record holder, the requests were denied.

Local police responded to more than 2,000 incidents – six responses per day – or one every four hours — on RTC buses last year, RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Julien said RTC was adding 33 more security officers as part of an updated contract. He also told the board the number of rovers – officers who are mobile – will double to about 16.

RTC is also piloting a panic button program, which allows drivers to call for help from a device in their pockets. RTC buses have driver panic buttons, but several drivers told the 8 News Now Investigators that they are unreliable.

Dominique’s parents want the world to remember that their son conquered obstacles to become who he was and that taking the bus – like so many others — was part of his routine.