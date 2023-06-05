Sabrina Bradley, 50, wanted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. (Photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals are searching for a woman accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Sabrina Bradley, 50, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Bradley faces a federal charge in the Northern District of Iowa. She made an initial appearance for the case in the District of Nevada in August of 2022, she was released on conditions including that she return for future court appearances, and she has since failed to show up in court, according to court documents.

Bradley has ties to Las Vegas and Pahrump, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ray Venegas.

“She’s not doing a whole lot to hide herself yet she’s doing a pretty good job at hiding herself,” Venegas told the 8 News Now Investigators. Bradley does not have a violent criminal history, but she is considered dangerous due to the fact that she was distributing narcotics, Venegas said.

Bradley is known to abuse drugs and gamble, according to the U.S. Marshals. Venegas said that she frequents various Dotty’s locations throughout southern Nevada.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to locate Bradley. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement and to not approach Bradley if they see her.

U.S. Marshals Communications Center: 1-877-926-8332

Crimestoppers: 702-385-5555