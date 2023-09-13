LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board, which regulates casinos in the state, provided a short comment Wednesday on the cyber attack that visitors say has diminished the experience inside various MGM properties for three days.

8newsnow.com Investigators contacted the government agency Wednesday and were told that the organization would not comment on the attack, referring further questions to MGM Resorts International. A representative from the hospitality company was unable to be reached on Wednesday.

When reached for comment, Governor Joe Lombardo’s office responded with a statement that was parroted Wednesday afternoon when the Nevada Gaming Control Board reversed course and released an identical statement.

“Governor Lombardo and the Nevada Gaming Control Board are monitoring the cybersecurity incident with MGM Resorts and are in communication with company executives. Additionally, the Nevada Gaming Control Board remains in communication with other law enforcement agencies.”

On Wednesday MGM Resorts International properties were still showing signs of the attack. Various slot machines at Aria, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay were out of service, and some casino guests were forced to visit the cashier to obtain their winnings.

A visitor who checked in to the ARIA Resort & Casino Tuesday said when he arrived at his hotel room, it was already occupied. This happened twice, he said.

David and Fay Friend, visiting from England to renew their vows in Las Vegas, said they were concerned about the breach.

“If they’ve hacked the system, how far have they hacked,” David said. “We just don’t know.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a group known as Black Cat took credit for the attack, saying a 10-minute phone call was responsible for the compromise of MGM Resorts International’s systems.