LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury in Las Vegas has indicted two teenagers accused of a deadly crime spree, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The indictment was announced in Clark County District Court on Friday.

The grand jury indicted Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16, on charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, duty to stop at a scene of a crash, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, among others. The charges are enhanced due to the victims’ ages.

Both remained in custody as of Friday as judges denied the teenagers bail. The case has gained international attention after video from the alleged crime spree on Aug.14 went viral.

The driver intentionally hit cyclist Andy Probst, 64, while the passenger recorded cell phone video. Probst, a retired police chief from California, was later pronounced dead. Metro police identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger.

Earlier that morning, police said the teens hit a 72-year-old cyclist who survived. Keys was the driver and Ayala was the passenger as he recorded video, according to detectives. The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that police found video where one teen is heard saying, “bump him” three times.

Andreas “Andy” Probst, with his wife, Crystal. Probst died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Probst family)

A hit-and-run involving a car on the road moments before Probst was hit was also on video.

Ayala told an officer that he expected to get a “slap on the wrist” at the time of his arrest, according to an arrest report.

Both teens already faced a murder charge in the adult criminal justice system. In Nevada, the case is moved from the juvenile system automatically if the defendant is 16 or older.

State law also specifies that the death penalty cannot be pursued against a defendant unless they are 18 or older at the time of the crime. Life without parole is also taken off the table for defendants under the age of 18.

Keys is represented by criminal defense attorney Dan Hill who said the family of Keys hired him. Ayala is represented by public defender David Westbrook.

Ayala was initially charged with 17 counts. In a criminal complaint filed on Monday, prosecutors filed seven charges. Keys was charged with three counts.

The teens had stolen at least three cars during the alleged crime spree, police said.