LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former girlfriend of Gavin Maloof was accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the businessman in a plot with her friend, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Jennifer Jean-Kathreen Courtemanche, 44, and Brittany Anne Burgess were named as co-defendants in a criminal complaint filed on Oct. 4 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Both women face a total of six charges, including three counts of felony theft, along with conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to launder or attempt to launder money, and launder or attempt to launder money or property, which are gross misdemeanors.

The investigation began earlier this year after Maloof, a co-owner of the Vegas Golden Knights among other ventures, reported receiving harassing messages from unknown numbers, according to sources. Las Vegas Metro police traced the numbers to Courtemanche, his girlfriend at the time, sources said.

Courtemanche gained access to Maloof’s cell phone and sent approximately $93,448 in AppleCash payments in 2021, approximately $275,600 in 2022 and approximately $75,600 in 2023 — totaling about $445,000, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Attorney David Chesnoff was representing Maloof.

“Mr. Maloof is grateful for the effort of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s office,” Chesnoff told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Maloof and Courtemanche are no longer dating.

Courtemanche is a SAG-AFTRA actress, according to her Instagram account, which had approximately 182,000 followers as of Tuesday.

When reached by a reporter by phone Tuesday, Courtemanche hung up. An attempt to reach Burgess was unsuccessful.

As of Tuesday, a Las Vegas Justice Court judge had not yet reviewed the case or approved a warrant for arrest.