LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera video released Wednesday shows Las Vegas Metro police officers unknowingly ordering a man, who had just committed a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, out of the building as they searched for the shooter.

“Get out!” a Metro officer yells from an upper floor to the man in the Beam Hall atrium below. The man, 67-year-old Anthony “Tony” Polito,” had just shot and killed three UNLV professors. A fourth was injured.

It is unclear in the video what officers could see from their vantage point. Their behavior indicates they did not know Polito was the suspect nor the fact he was armed.

About a minute later, responding UNLV officers shot and killed Polito outside of the building.

Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson; Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, 69, of Las Vegas, 69; and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas, were killed in the Dec. 6 shooting.

The video continues as officers search offices and classrooms, kicking in doors and clearing hallways. A second video shows a similar scene. Another part of a video, about 90 minutes after Polito was already deceased, includes a dispatcher relaying Polito’s name as a suspect.

Polito, a long-time professor who was turned down for a job at the university, lived in a Henderson apartment. In a 15-page thesis, Polito took credit for decoding 18 characters, which he claimed identified as the Zodiac Killer, who used a code of symbols to communicate with police. Police never arrested anyone in the case.

Photos of Patricia Navarro Velez (left), Naoko Takemaru (center), and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang (right), as provided by UNLV. (UNLV/KLAS)

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Polito had been “struggling financially” and that police found an eviction notice on his door. Polito wrote a list of people to target on campus, and 22 letters officials say Polito sent to University personnel across the country, one of which that was intercepted contained an “unknown white powder substance.”

The release comes after several public records requests from media organizations, including 8 News Now. More videos were expected to be released in the coming days.

The videos are provided with redactions and blurred faces.