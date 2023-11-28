LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A fugitive wanted in connection with a multimillion-dollar federal fraud case with ties to the Las Vegas area was arrested in Florida, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

William Mize was accused of staging car accidents, ripping off insurance companies, and running a major crime ring.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported about the search for Mize in 2021. The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. The reward increased to $10,000 the following year.

“This guy sees himself as like a godfather of a white-collar crime family,” a deputy marshal told 8 News Now in 2021. “Everybody has to obey him, or there’s gonna be consequences.”

The deputy marshal requested that his identity be protected due to the nature of his work.

Mize wanted to protect his legacy, was driven by money, and decked out his beloved chihuahua with jewels, according to the deputy marshal.

Mize and 21 others were indicted in 2018. Most of them spent time in prison, including Mize’s wife. Mize vanished which halted his court proceedings.

He is accused of staging car crashes, falls, and other incidents in five different states, including Nevada, according to federal prosecutors. Insurance companies paid out more than $6 million for the fraudulent claims.

“If you wonder why your car insurance is high, he’s part of the problem,” the deputy marshal said.

The U.S. Marshals Service focused their search on southern Nevada where Mize had family ties. He was believed to have been spotted at a Total Wine in Henderson in 2019. He appeared to be dressed for a boat ride and was known to spend time boating.

“If you ever came in contact with this guy, check your history because he’s really good about using other people’s identities,” the Marshal urged. “So, if there is someone helping him, it’s very possible. He has the means. We believe he still has a lot of cash on him. He’s good at talking to people. He can manipulate people. He does have a history of turning very violent if he doesn’t get his way.”

Mize faces numerous charges, including mail and wire fraud. He also faces additional charges in connection with failing to appear in court. He was originally wanted in the Eastern District of Washington.

Details about Mize’s arrest were not yet available Tuesday night.