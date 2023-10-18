LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video appears to show a car speeding and quickly changing lanes before crashing into a Las Vegas cyclist, killing him, but weeks later, the driver was not facing any charges.

Nathan “Nate” Miller, 32, died hours after a car crashed into him while he was riding a bike northbound on Nellis Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue in the southeast valley on Sept. 23, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Miller, a BMX champion, died from blunt force trauma at Sunrise Hospital hours after the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. His manner of death was listed as accidental.

Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday appeared to show the car jerking back and forth before colliding with Miller. The car then crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle, police said.

Miller’s friends contacted the 8 News Now Investigators asking why there were no apparent consequences as of Wednesday.

Nathan Miller was killed when a driver hit him on Nellis Boulevard on Sept. 23, 2023. Miller died hours later in the hospital. (Nicole Miller)

“I mean, the video speaks for itself,” Miller’s friend, Stella McKinney, said. “He had so many friends. He had so many people that loved him and cared about him.”

Miller’s friends built a memorial to him near the crash site at the corner of Blanton Drive. Part of a fence and the parked vehicle also hit in the crash remained damaged nearly a month later.

A second video appeared to show Miller riding his bike with a car streaking behind him. The camera then captured the sound of a collision.

“The driver of the Dodge changed lanes to the left, attempting to pass another vehicle,” police wrote in a September news release. “The Dodge lost control, causing the vehicle to veer to the right. The Dodge struck the pedal cyclist, knocking him to the ground. The Dodge continued to the north, veering left before veering right again. The Dodge struck the curb and drove over the sidewalk on the southeast corner of Nellis and Newton Drive. The Dodge drove off the road north on Newton, east of the intersection with Newton, and collided with a fence and vehicle parked in [a] driveway.”

“My friend’s dead, he’s dead and nobody is being held responsible. I don’t understand,” McKinney said.

The crash report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained reveals an officer deemed the driver, who did not have insurance, at fault.

“[Vehicle 1’s] driver deemed at fault, no enforcement action taken,” the document said, adding the investigation was preliminary and subject to change.

The officer noted on the report that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, however, there was no check box on the form for how the officer made that determination.

“The driver of the Dodge remained at the collision scene and did not display any signs of impairment,” police wrote in the September news release.

“I’m shocked that this guy wasn’t arrested,” McKinney said from what she saw in the videos. “Completely shocked.”

It remained unclear Wednesday what the officer’s body camera video could reveal. Two sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the crash remained under review. One person estimated the car was traveling 55-65 mph in the 35-mph zone.

Nathan Miller’s friends set up this memorial for him near the crash site on Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS)

The crash report also listed the driver alone in the car, but a news release said the driver was with two passengers.

“Do you think someone should be held accountable for Nate’s death?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked McKinney,

“Of course!” she said.

Police had not filed any charges in the case as of Wednesday. 8 News Now was not naming the driver as he or she was not charged with a crime, nor were they arrested.

A spokesperson for Metro police confirmed the crash remained under investigation.

Friends started a GoFundMe page for Miller’s family for funeral expenses. Hundreds attended a service for Miller last weekend, McKinney said.