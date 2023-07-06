LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 911 audio recordings reveal more about the scene of a triple homicide in Las Vegas. Spencer McDonald, 30, is accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend, and a maintenance worker at an apartment complex.

A friend called 911 the morning of June 27, after he could not reach Dina Neal, 80, the day before.

“Yesterday I came to pick her up because I usually drive her, and she wasn’t there. I knocked on her apartment,” the friend told the operator. When he asked for a welfare check, the operator said that she would transfer him to the non-emergency 311 line.

“Yeah, but I was on hold for an hour,” he said. The operator told him that there was a 20-minute hold. The call ends.

Ten minutes later, according to Las Vegas Metro Police records, a 911 call was received from an employee at the Rancho De Montana apartments on Flamingo near Durango.

Two maintenance workers went to check on apartment 2005. They found the bodies of Neal and her boyfriend, Andrew Graden, 43, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. McDonald had been inside the apartment with the bodies for an extended period, police said. He then attacked both workers, according to police. Christopher Brassard, 45, did not survive.

The employee who called 911 said that the other worker was bleeding and needed immediate medical attention.

“My supervisor, he went in there, he got injured…” she said.

The scene became increasingly chaotic as the caller described McDonald walking around the property wearing a mask and holding a weapon.

“He’s coming! He’s coming!” she said.

McDonald has a history of mental health issues.

Police arrived more than nine minutes after the employee’s call, and McDonald was arrested.

McDonald faces three murder charges and one attempted murder charge. He is at the Clark County Detention Center and is expected in court on August 14.

The 8 News Now Investigators reported on major 911 and 311 delays. Watch the report here.