Ex-NFL player took plea deal for 3-to-10 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appeared Monday in Nevada Department of Corrections booking records as he begins a 3-to-10-year prison sentence, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Ruggs, 24, was sentenced on Aug. 9 after pleading guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The crash happened in November 2021.

Prosecutors had said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ruggs was serving his sentence at the High Desert State Prison northwest of Las Vegas, records showed. It was unclear if he would be transferred to a different location.

The prison, the largest in the department, is a 45-minute drive northwest of Las Vegas.

In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Ruggs, who was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, accepted a plea deal in May.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told 8 News Now Investigators in May that the plea deal guaranteed Ruggs would serve prison time.

Ruggs is up for parole in August 2026.