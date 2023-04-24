LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former NFL linebacker and UNLV player was sentenced to probation in a hit-and-run case that resulted in a woman being injured, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Adam Seward received one year of probation after admitting that his actions resulted in substantial bodily harm through a guilty plea to a felony charge. A judgment of conviction which was filed on April 3, stated that Seward entered his guilty plea last November.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported on Adam Seward’s arrest back in March of 2021.

Seward was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said that witnesses reported that Seward crashed into a pole and injured a woman who was his passenger.

The woman had multiple injuries including fractures to her face, a ruptured ear drum and a chipped tooth, according to court documents.

Seward was later arrested at an apartment complex.

Seward received a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections and must enter and complete a controlled substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended counseling, treatment or case plan, according to the judgment of conviction signed by Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry.

Seward must also submit to random testing, abstain from alcohol, comply with searches by the Parole & Probation department, and have no contact with the victim or her family.

The woman was awarded a judgment of $351,200 due to a civil lawsuit she filed against him, according to court documents. Seward and the woman had met on the dating app Bumble, Seward said during a deposition in the case.

Seward stated that immediately after the crash, they were both bleeding but he did not offer to call police or an ambulance. He said that they went to his apartment and he tried to stop the bleeding from her face. He later dropped her off at a hospital.

Seward was previously convicted of a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving in Idaho in 2020, according to the same transcript.

Seward played for the Carolina Panthers from 2005 to 2008, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, according to the NFL. Before his professional career in the NFL, he was a linebacker at UNLV.