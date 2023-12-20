LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sakari Harnden, 19, was upset that Marayna Rodgers, 23, told people that she had snitched on a boyfriend in the weeks leading up to Rodgers’ murder, according to an arrest report.

The boyfriend referred to in the report is Iosua Sataua, also known as rapper “EBK Lil Play.” Sataua is accused of a double murder in Stockton, California, in March of 2023.

“Sakari was upset at Marayna for telling other people that Sakari had implicated her boyfriend in the murder,” the arrest report said.

Harnden and Chance Comanche, who most recently played for the NBA G-League Stockton Kings, are accused of kidnapping and killing Rodgers on Dec. 6 while she visited Las Vegas. Comanche told police he and Harnden had previously dated.

Sakari Harnden, 19, (seen here)

Both Harnden and Rodgers were sex workers, according to the report. Rodgers’ boyfriend told police they had traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 1 with the intent of engaging in prostitution, the report stated. She had also worked as a medical assistant in Washington state.

Comanche posed as a “trick” or client of Rodgers as she thought would be going on a “double date” with Harnden to sell sex, the report alleges.

Comanche later confessed to police that he strangled Rodgers from the back seat while Harnden choked her as they were parked in a cul-de-sac in Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, the report stated. The pair then dumped the body of Rodgers nearby at a location Comanche revealed to police, according to detectives.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined the remains were those of Rodgers.

While the motive identified in the Las Vegas Metro police report appeared to be revenge, nearly two weeks after the killing, it remained unclear why Comanche would get involved in the alleged murder plot.

Police said they uncovered messages dating back to Dec. 1 on the communication application Telegram between Comanche and Harnden planning the kidnapping and murder of Rodgers.

Comanche referred to getting approval, but it was unclear who he was referring to.

“It’s green,” Comanche messaged on the morning of Dec. 1, according to the report. “Gave them her full name. SSN. Her IG page. All data.”

That same day, he played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds. He appeared to communicate with Harnden about the plan, according to police.

“Starting my game,” Comanche messaged. “I’ll check half time.”

“Okay have fun,” Sakari Harnden replied. “Good luck.”

On Dec. 2, police said Comanche messaged, “I told my dawg the whole plan. He just waiting to run it by them.”

Later that day, a third unidentified person was added to the chat, according to the report.

“It’s time,” police said Comanche messaged later that night. “Run the plan by him so he can relay it. Folks ready.”

“Trynna find a [ghost emoji gun emoji],” the third person in the report messaged on Dec. 3. Ghost guns are typically assembled by the buyer and untraceable.

On Dec. 4, police said Comanche messaged, “Get that [expletive] drunk and mix rat poison or sum in her drink.”

He later messaged, “I can snap her neck or just strangle the [expletive],” the report stated. “If you get a nice little thick piece of rope or sum sturdy I can do it from the back seat. Like how killers do it in the movies.”

On the night of Dec. 5, Comanche messaged Rodgers posing as an individual interested in purchasing sexual acts, also known as a trick. This is the same night Comanche’s team played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

Marayna Rodgers, 23. (KLAS)

A friend told police that Rodgers showed him a string of text messages between her and Harnden where Harnden had prearranged a prostitution double date, according to the report.

The report stated, “In the text messages, the unknown trick offered to pay Marayna $1,000 for services.”

The friend said that he had dropped off Rodgers to meet Harnden and found it odd that a man, who police later identified as Comanche, was in the back seat.

In the early morning hours, while the pair was with Rodgers, police said Comanche messaged, “My acting skills are beyond superb.”

Detectives said Comanche appeared to coach Harnden about being questioned by police.

“It’s Vegas, she [expletive] around and got kidnapped. She was with you til such and such time then the guy she was supposed to go meet with called her an Uber and she left,” Comanche messaged, according to the report.

Comanche told police he offered a friend $3,000 to commit the murder, but he was not interested in helping, the report stated.

Murder suspect Sakari Harnden appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 19, 2023. (KLAS)

The case initially was a missing persons investigation with the LVMPD’s Vice section involved after friends told police Rodgers was a sex worker, according to the report. When detectives discovered the Telegram messages, the case was turned over to LVMPD’s Homicide section.

Police said they obtained additional evidence, such as surveillance video, detailing Comanche’s whereabouts as he visited and left the M Resort in Henderson, as well as video of Harnden leaving Comanche’s hotel room visibly upset and crying after Comanche left with luggage on the morning of Dec. 6.

Earlier that morning, the pair was seen at Winco on Stephanie Street buying a cooking knife, lemons, limes, oranges and salt, according to the report.

Hardon was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Police said she claimed Rodgers was getting into an Uber the last time she saw her. Through an emergency Uber request, police learned there were no rides matching Harnden’s claim, the report stated.

FILE – Sacramento Kings center Chance Comanche poses during the NBA basketball team’s media day in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)

Comanche was taken into custody in Sacramento County by a local FBI apprehension team on Dec. 14. He appeared in court on Dec.19 and expressed that he will not fight extradition to Nevada.

Harnden appeared in court on Wednesday morning for the murder charge. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.

Harnden also faces a theft charge. She was accused of stealing at least one Rolex. The theft case appeared to be unrelated to the murder case.

Harnden declined the 8 News Now Investigators’ request for an interview.

Sataua remained in custody for the double murder in San Joaquin County jail as of Wednesday, police said. He was 18 years old at the time of his arrest, Stockton police said. A co-defendant was age 16 at the time of his arrest.

The Stockton Police Department said there were two male victims, ages 29 and 24, who died from gunshot wounds. according to CBS News.