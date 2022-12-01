LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, faces a charge of making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism, according to court records. During his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Schumacher to be held on $1 million bail.

On Monday, Nov. 28, a person called police saying Schumacher had made threats to “carry out an act of mass violence” at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, police said. Schumacher and the person are acquaintances but 8 News Now is not identifying their connection to protect that person’s identity.

The conversation included threats about killing the caller, their coworkers and himself, police said. During a search of Schumacher’s apartment, police said they found an AR-15 rifle, armor-piercing bullets and several other military and law-enforcement tools, police said.

Schumacher also reportedly sent the caller a photo from inside his apartment, which showed a “heavily damaged door” and the messages, “you’ll see [redacted]… you’re [redacted], I’m coming for you,” police said.

Police said they were also concerned as Schumacher’s apartment had a direct view of the Fremont Street area, they wrote in documents. Also in the apartment, police said they found the rifle with a grenade launcher attached, as well as military-style explosive devices.

Police suspect Schumacher “maintained the ability to carry out such an attack” and had exhibited warning signs “of planning/preparation for an attack,” they wrote in documents.

Schumacher told investigators the language he used could be perceived as threatening, police said.

Schumacher’s prior history with police included a call this summer where he threated to kill an HOA representative and then spraypainted an expletive inside elevators, police said.

Schumacher remained in custody as of Thursday on the $1 million bail.