LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former Las Vegas Metro police officer pleaded guilty to four felonies more than three years after his love affair with a confidential informant was exposed.

Lawrence Rinetti, 49, pleaded guilty to theft, attempting to obtain, use, possess, or sell personal information for unlawful purpose by a police officer, offering a false instrument for filing of record, and reckless driving, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted Rinetti on 40 charges in 2020. As a result of the plea agreement dated July 13, the remaining charges will be dropped.

Rinetti has not yet been sentenced. He could face 4-10 years in prison. His next court date is scheduled for November in front of Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Schwartz.

Rinetti was arrested in October 2019. He resigned from the police department in 2020.

A key witness in the case was the woman who Rinetti had an affair with while he was married with children, according to grand jury transcripts.

Gabriella DiLorenzo had been a self-admitted intravenous heroin user, sex worker, and felon, according to Clark County prosecutors. She also had connections to the white supremacist Aryan Warrior gang, police said.

Rinetti was a detective for Las Vegas Metro and worked on a fugitive task force. DiLorenzo testified that Rinetti stole drugs from evidence for her twice, drove her to a methadone clinic during work hours, and gave her urine so she could pass drug tests while she was supposed to be clean for an ongoing criminal case.

For more than 16 months, Rinetti exchanged approximately 16,500 calls and texts with DiLorenzo, according to prosecutors.

DiLorenzo testified that she met Rinetti in 2018 while she was in jail providing information to police.

A month later, she said their relationship became sexual. Rinetti helped sign her up as a confidential informant for another officer, she said.

Rinetti also caused a car crash resulting in serious injuries to a woman after he ran a red light with his lights and siren. He was running late to a training session because he was spending time with DiLorenzo, according to court transcripts.

Rinetti then collected more than $100,000 in workers compensation, investigators said.

Cell phone records, photos, and videos backed up DiLorenzo’s claims, prosecutors said.

A second officer, Michael Ramirez was also charged in connection with Rinetti’s case after police said he also provided DiLorenzo with urine.

Ramirez was initially charged with a misdemeanor and a felony. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of offering a false statement for a public office filing.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Harmony Letizia ordered him to stay out of trouble for six months and issued a six-month suspended jail sentence, according to court records.

Ramirez had been in charge of governmental affairs at the union for police officers, Las Vegas Police Protective Association. Ramirez resigned from the police department in 2023, the department wrote in an email to the 8 News Now Investigators after an inquiry.

Through the plea deal, Rinetti admitted that he stole minerals worth $3,500 or more from an impounded vehicle in 2019, and used a Metro Police Department computer and/or database to obtain personal information of DiLorenzo’s mother so DiLorenzo could steal money from her between 2018 and 2019, asked Ramirez to provide urine for DiLorenzo in 2018 and caused the serious crash in 2018.

Counts one and two carry a sentence of one to 10 years, count three carries a one to five-year sentence, and count four carries a one to six-year sentence, according to the plea agreement. It also specified that prison time would not exceed 40% of the maximum term.

Prosecutors have agreed to make no recommendation at the time of sentencing and to not object to sentences being served concurrently.

Rinetti agreed to pay restitution for all counts including the ones that were dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

Both Rinetti and Ramirez began working at Metro in 2006, according to the department.