LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Henderson police chief who left after two officers’ unions voted no confidence in him is one of six finalists to head a major metropolitan police department, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Thedrick Andres – who in May was passed over for the chief’s job in Victoria, Texas, about two hours southeast of San Antonio – joins five other candidates for the open police chief job in New Orleans, according to 8 New Now’s sister station WGNO-TV.

Upon stepping down in Henderson, Andres’s official announcement indicated that he was retiring from duty. His last day was Feb. 28, but by April he was being interviewed for the top job in Victoria.

The chief in Henderson prior to Andres was fired from the police department and is suing the city for discrimination and violation of her civil rights, among other things.

Chief Hollie Chadwick, a 21-year Henderson police veteran, took the helm of that department in May.

Henderson and New Orleans are of similar size. The Crescent City is home to 376,971 people – some 54,793 people more than Henderson, 2021 U.S. Census data shows.

New Orleans city officials said Andres and the other five candidates will participate in a two-day assessment before being narrowed down to three finalists, WGNO reported.

“We’ve created an internal as well as an external panel that will participate again with these candidates in [a] two-day assessment,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at a press conference.