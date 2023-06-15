LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A streak of light visible across the sky — seen minutes before a Las Vegas family called 911, claiming they saw aliens in their backyard — was most likely a meteor.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something flashed low across the sky. As the 8 News Now Investigators reported last week, several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the light, the American Meteor Society said.

About 40 minutes later, a young man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

The Metro police officer’s body camera recorded the meteor during an unrelated call. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained another video of the meteor streaking through the sky.

“They got some really nice footage on that,” Andrew Kerr, the planetarium manager at the College of Southern Nevada, said Thursday.

After the 911 call, a dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both officers.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

“What did you see in that video?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Kerr.

He responded with a laugh.

“When we do get a good fireball like that, it excites the scientists so much,” he said.

Several other scientists agree a meteor, likely the size of a small car, caused the flash. Similar events occur about once per day, whether they are visible due to sunlight or not, Kerr said.

Due to the westerly direction of the meteor and its altitude, the meteor likely landed in the Pacific Ocean, Kerr said. Pieces may have shed from it during its descent, but it is highly unlikely they landed in the Las Vegas valley, he said.

“I would say that the meteor was coincidental to the rest of everything that went on that evening,” Kerr said.

But Kerr is not discounting the rest of the story just yet.

“You just have to wonder, ‘Maybe?’” he said. “I’m fully certain that there has to be life out there in the universe. Have we found it yet? No.”

In the days after the report, at least one officer interviewed neighbors, who said they too felt something “land” in the area, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Metro police said officers installed temporary cameras at the home for the family’s benefit, a spokesperson said. The cameras have since been removed.

Sources close to the investigation said they do not believe the call was a hoax as of Thursday, they told the 8 News Now Investigators. Calling in a hoax 911 call is a Category E felony in Nevada. A conviction can carry a 1-to-4-year prison sentence.

The 8 News Now Investigators spoke with family members multiple times in the past four weeks, but each of the three times we accepted their invitation to do an interview, they failed to answer the door or their phone.