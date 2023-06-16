48-year-old moved from Oregon to Henderson earlier this year, prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Federal authorities have arrested a man in the Las Vegas valley, accusing him of running an online animal abuse group showing “animal crush videos,” documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Friday said.

David Noble, 48, was charged Wednesday with conspiring to engage in animal crushing and creating and distributing animal crush videos, creating animal crush videos, and illegally possessing a firearm as a dishonorably discharged person, federal prosecutors said.

From January 2022 to February, Noble allegedly “conspired with others to view, encourage, and fund animal crush videos as part of an online group using an encrypted chat application,” prosecutors said, citing Homeland Security Investigations agents’ work.

By February, Noble allegedly possessed about 50 “videos depicting animal crushing,” prosecutors said. At the time, Noble had moved from Oregon to Henderson, where he was taken into custody, officials said.

The animals in the videos were adult and juvenile monkeys, prosecutors said. Prosecutors described the videos as “depicting torture, sexually sadistic mutilation and murder.”

Noble is a former Air Force officer, prosecutors said. In 2006, the Air Force dismissed him over fraud and an “unprofessional relationship,” documents said. He was also ordered to serve six months in military custody.

Noble made his first court appearance in federal court in Las Vegas on Wednesday. A judge ordered him to be held in federal custody until his trial.

If convicted, Noble faces up to seven years in prison for the animal abuse-related charges and up to 15 years for the gun-related charges, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the videographer was a person living in Indonesia who faces charges there, documents said. They also said children were involved in the video production.

“The evidence does not reflect that the Indonesian videographer, or the children involved in producing these videos, were predisposed to creating this material,” prosecutors said. “Instead, they did so only on the urging and payment from U.S. citizens, including Mr. Noble.”

A status conference was scheduled in federal court for June 28.

Federal prosecutors do not release booking photos.