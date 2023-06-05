Man thought he was meeting girl, was chatting with decoy, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal agent is accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex but he was actually communicating with members of law enforcement who were working undercover, according to an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators

Joshua Jivan, 42, faces a felony charge for luring a child for sexual acts using technology. Police arrested him on June 2.

Jivan identified himself to police as a special agent of Homeland Security Investigations. He had a badge and credentials verifying that he was an active HSI Supervisory Agent, according to detectives. Jivan claimed he was working in human trafficking investigations but this was confirmed to be false, according to police. He does not work in the division that handles human trafficking, the arrest report stated.

Detectives wrote he later “admitted no one knew he was doing what he was doing and that he deleted the application from his personal phone that he was using to communicate with the girl,” the report said.

Jivan’s arrest resulted from an operation by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to find individuals responsible for the sexual exploitation of children.

The application “Whisper” allows users to communicate anonymously and share photos and videos. Using applications like this, “subjects are much more likely to encourage a child to produce child sexual abuse material… or to use these platforms to speak to and possibly coordinate a meeting date/time and location for sexual contact with a child,” the arrest report stated.

Jivan used the name “Anon” to chat with a decoy acting as a 14-year-old girl, spoke about sexual contact, sent photos of himself and agreed to meet the decoy, according to police.

“The sexual contact included ‘hooking up’ which was clarified as unprotected sex as he had undergone a vasectomy operation and cannot get her pregnant,” the arrest report stated.

Jivan was described as extremely nervous and shaky when confronted by members of law enforcement at the predetermined meeting location in the southwest valley at Blue Diamond and Jones, documents said.

In an interview with police, Jivan claimed that he did not say that he had a vasectomy and could not get the girl pregnant, he claimed he did not know the age of the individual he believed he was speaking to, and then later admitted to her being 14 or 15, according to the arrest report. Shortly after, he requested a lawyer, police said.

Jivan posted bond on June 3, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 11. A booking photo was not immediately available Monday.

When reached by a reporter by phone, Jivan declined to comment and hung up.

The 8 News Now Investigators have reached out to the Division of Homeland Security. This story will be updated with the agency’s response.

To learn more about the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, visit https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/Pages/InternetCrimesAgainstChildren.aspx.