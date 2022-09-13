Robert Telles arrested in 2020 on domestic violence charge, which was later dropped

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the Clark County elected official accused of murdering a Las Vegas investigative reporter barricaded themselves in a room during a prior incident where Rob Telles reportedly yelled, “Kill me,” a report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators said.

Robert “Rob” Telles, 45, the county’s public administrator, faced a domestic violence charge two years ago and was ordered to attend an online class.

Police arrested Telles on charges of domestic violence battery and resisting a public officer on March 1, 2020. The domestic battery charge was later dismissed that September.

A report alleges Telles threatened a family member so-much-so that they and two other family members barricaded themselves in a room. Telles was in the public administrator position at the time.

A person called police saying she and Telles began to argue that night while at a Las Vegas Strip casino, a report said.

“The argument became physical when Robert grabbed [redacted] around the front of the neck,” the report said. “[The person] stated her breathing was not obstructed, and she did not sustain visible injury from the grab.”

Officers said Telles “[attempted] to break things inside the vehicle, and at one point, Robert hit [the person’s] arm and the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve.”

Inside the Telles’ home, Telles reportedly yelled “things such as ‘kill me!’” the report said. The person and two others then barricaded themselves in a room, the report said.

“Robert broke into the room and followed [redacted] and the [others] as they attempted to get away from Robert,” the report said. Telles then reportedly grabbed the person and gave them a reported “bear hug.”

One of the family members told police they had to “Pry Robert off of [the victim],” the report said.

While speaking to police, Telles was accused of “[getting] into [an officer’s] face and began yelling at him.”

Officers decided to put Telles into handcuffs, but he resisted, police said.

A judge later sentenced Telles to a 90-day suspended sentence on the resisting charge and ordered him to take an online class. The charge was later dismissed in 2021 following Telles’ completion of the class.

Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody last Wednesday in the murder of Jeff German. Telles faces one charge of open murder. A court hearing Tuesday was postponed until later this month. He remained held without bail.

German, 69, was found deceased outside his home on Saturday, Sept. 3. He had published several stories about Telles’ office, saying it was in “turmoil” in the months leading up to his stabbing death last weekend.

Telles’ DNA was discovered under German’s fingernails, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.