LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two top executives from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino “voluntarily resigned” Thursday, according to a statement from the company.

It is the second such shakeup at the top of the casino’s corporate structure. The senior vice president of operations, Michael Clifford, parted ways with Fontainebleau just two weeks after its launch.

The latest departures are chief operating officer Colleen Birch, who confirmed that she is no longer with the company, and Shane Smith, the chief marketing officer. Smith did not respond to a phone call and text message from 8 News Now.

The 8 News Now Investigators asked Fontainebleau to elaborate on its statement acknowledging Birch and Shane leaving the casino, asking specifically why three top executives have left the casino since its opening on Jan. 13. A spokeswoman, in response, said, “Please refer to our statement.”

Birch spent many years at the Cosmopolitan, from 2009, around the time it opened, until December 2022, six months after it sold for $5.6 billion.

Smith also worked for Cosmopolitan and Venetian, his LinkedIn says. In addition, the page boasts vast experience in marketing, strategy and development. He attended Harvard University and graduated with a degree in applied math, and received his MBA from Stanford.

Clifford, whose departure almost immediately followed the long-anticipated grand opening, worked at Resorts World before moving to the senior vice president role at Fontainebleau. He has years of experience starting on the casino floor at MGM Resorts as a dealer and pit boss before working for the company internationally, according to his LinkedIn page.