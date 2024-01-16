LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at a Las Vegas immigration law office and ex-wife of the office’s owner allegedly stole nearly $200,000 in cash from the business, spending it on herself and wiring it overseas, police allege in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Rosanna Gimena-Garde, who worked as the firm’s chief financial officer for eight years, faces 14 felonies, including burglary and theft, records showed. The firm, which is located near Pecos Road and Harmon Avenue in the east valley, represents people working to become American citizens and predominantly works in cash only, police said.

Gimena-Garde was married to the immigration law office’s owner but divorced in 2012, police said. Even though divorced, the couple “dated” until 2017 and lived together until that same year.

The business’s owner became concerned about his cash reserves in 2017, police said. In 2018, he found nearly $200,000 missing.

Bank records showed Gimena-Garde allegedly deposited money into her accounts and also wired money to Malaysia, police said.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint and warrant against Gimena-Garde in 2019, records showed. It was unclear Tuesday why Gimena-Garde was arrested last week.

Gimena-Garde was granted an own recognizance walkthrough, meaning while booked at the Clark County Detention Center, she was never held there. She was not required to post bail and was due to return to court in February. Her attorney declined to cmment.