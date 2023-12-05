Man accused of stealing over decade, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former real estate chief operating officer allegedly stole more than a half-million dollars from his employer, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday.

Todd Butwinick faces one charge of theft of $100,000 or greater, records said. Police arrested Butwinick on Friday, Nov. 24, accusing him of stealing a combined $586,000 over more than a decade.

Butwinick was the COO for Century 21 Gavish Real Estate, a Las Vegas-based real estate company with several offices in southern Nevada, police said. Butwinick was responsible for payroll, commission and other bank accounts, documents said.

The company’s owner told police Butwinick allegedly paid “himself for commission and the extra [full salary],” totaling more than $360,000, documents said. Butwinick also did not withhold medical expenses, causing a loss to the company, police said.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

Detectives also alleged Butwinick used a company credit card for personal expenses totaling nearly $50,000, documents said.

Butwinick also allegedly spent company money on work at a Utah cabin, personal life insurance and a collections agency, police said.

Butwinick was released from custody with a requirement to check in via telephone. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March.

Butwinick’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.