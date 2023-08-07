LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs spent a month in mental health treatment for PTSD after crashing into another driver, killing her, leading to a plea deal where he could serve up to 10 years in prison, documents said.

Ruggs, 24, pleaded guilty in May to driving 156 mph under the influence and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021. Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 — twice the legal limit.

Ruggs took a plea deal on charges of felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Under the deal, Ruggs will face 3-10 years in prison. A judge will have the final say on Wednesday.

Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, recently filed documents asking the judge to stick with the stipulated 3-to-10-year sentence.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III, right, appears in court with one of his attorneys, Richard Schonfeld, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, March 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

“[It] is evidence that Mr. Ruggs is a man of good character who made a terrible mistake,” they said. “In light of Mr. Ruggs’ post-offense conduct, it is clear that he has made positive changes in his life, has accepted responsibility, and has sincere remorse.”

In their 69-page filing, Chesnoff and Schonfeld paint Ruggs as a young man who overcame obstacles and turned to sports for comfort. Ruggs’ best friend died in a car crash as a teenager, leading to more trauma, his lawyers said.

Ruggs attended in-patient treatment for 28 days for PTSD in May 2022 in Newport Beach, California, the filing said.

“Mr. Ruggs was fully engaged in the treatment process and made steady progress with his treatment team,” a letter from the Mental Health Collective’s clinical director, accompanied in the court documents, said.

Ruggs was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence. The substantial bodily harm charge was for injuries police said his fiancée, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, sustained in the crash.

In the hours before the crash, Ruggs, Kilgo-Washington, and at least one other played, ate and drank at Topgolf near the Las Vegas Strip and then went to a friend’s house, Kilgo-Washington told police.

“[She] ‘stated that [she and Mr. Ruggs] had been out at Topgolf with friends before going to another friend’s house,” documents said. “She stated she ordered two for herself but did not know how many, if any drinks, Ruggs had consumed.”

A Topgolf receipt the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows someone paid $450 for at least 20 drinks, food and gameplay for four people. The receipt also includes an $8 gratuity. It was unclear who in the group paid the tab.

Henry Ruggs’ booking photo after the November 2021 crash. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The first drink was ordered at 9:28 p.m. The last drink was ordered at 11:22 p.m., documents said. The crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway. In between Ruggs, Kilgo-Washington and several others were at a house playing pool and poker, Kilgo-Washington said.

During an interview with police, Kilgo-Washington said she, Ruggs and another person were at Topgolf. It was unclear if a fourth person was present due to the receipt’s indication of four guests. Kilgo-Washington said could not remember what time she and Ruggs left the friend’s house before driving home.

Ruggs, then 22, refused to submit to an evidentiary blood test after this arrest, a police report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators said. A judge later approved a warrant for a blood draw at University Medical Center.

When police went to speak with Ruggs at UMC, he told them to “get him out of here,” the report said. He also told the investigating officer he did not remember what happened, responding “no” several times.

Ruggs also told an officer he was “on his way home from home,” prosecutors said.

As part of the plea agreement, Ruggs is not eligible for probation or an appeal, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the 8 News Now Investigators in May. A judge will have the final say on Ruggs’ sentence on Aug. 9.

Tintor’s mother, brother and uncle are scheduled to speak at the sentencing, documents said.

The CDC offers resources on healthy ways to cope with stress and traumatic events. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or 988.