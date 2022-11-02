LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Evidence shown to a grand jury in the murder case against a former Clark County public official includes video police said is Robert Telles waiting for investigative reporter Jeff German outside of his home.

Telles, 45, pleaded not guilty last week. Judge Michelle Leavitt set a trial date of April 17 during a hearing Wednesday morning.

Robert Telles appears in court in September 2022. (KLAS)

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German, 69, outside of his home. German was stabbed to death on Labor Day weekend. According to Telles’ arrest report, Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails.

Grand jury testimony reveals a neighbor found German’s body on Sept. 3.

Jeff German, poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The video shows German walking out of his garage and toward the side of his home. Only Telles is seen after, police said.

Telles then leaves and returns in a maroon SUV, which matches the same description as the one police towed from his home in the days following the murder.

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Evidence shown to a grand jury in the case against Robert Telles. (KLAS)

Detectives also told the grand jury they found clothing they believe Telles wore during the crime in Telles’ home, including under his couch and in his garage, court transcripts said.

Telles’ attorney Ryan Helmick told the judge he believed he would be ready for a trial in April and then declined to comment any further.

Police said Telles was upset over stories German had done on “turmoil” in the public administrator’s office including a possible relationship with a subordinate.

The Review-Journal filed a motion in court last week to unseal other documents in the case.