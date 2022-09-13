LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County elected official accused of murdering a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter faced a domestic violence charge two years ago and was ordered to attend an online class.

Police arrested Robert Telles, 45, the county’s public administrator, on charges of domestic violence battery and resisting a public officer on March 1, 2020. The domestic battery charge was later dismissed that September.

Telles was in the public administrator position at the time.

A report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators said Telles grabbed a woman and “[placed her into a ‘bear-hug’ position” at his home in the west Las Vegas valley.

While being arrested, police said Telles refused “to obey the officers’ commands” and pulled away from officers as they tried to handcuff him, the report said.

A judge later sentenced Telles to a 90-day suspended sentence on the resisting charge and ordered him to take an online class. The charge was later dismissed in 2021 following the Telles’ completion of the class.

Robert Telles’ booking photo. (LVMPD)

The municipal court officers several online classes called “Corrective Thinking.”

“This program teaches students to think about how they think, how they live, how they communicate, and how to make better choices in their lives,” a statement on the program’s website page. “The evidence-based coursework is appropriate for a wide variety of common misdemeanor offenses and common sanction applications.”

Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody last Wednesday in the murder of Jeff German. Telles faces one charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. His court appearance Tuesday was postponed to later this month.

German, 69, was found deceased outside his home on Saturday. He had published several stories about Telles’ office, saying it was in “turmoil” in the months leading up to his stabbing death last weekend.

Telles’ DNA was discovered under German’s fingernails, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.

Voters elected Telles as the county’s public guardian in 2019. The county position runs the office that administers a deceased person’s estate is no family is found or if the family is unable. He lost a three-way primary in June in the Democratic race for the public administrator job to his deputy.

Telles could stay in his $130,000-a-year job unless he resigns before January.