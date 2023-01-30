LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested the driver involved in a fiery crash on the Las Vegas Strip after an officer rescued him Friday, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Alexander Dawkins faces charges of DUI, failure to properly maintain a travel lane or improper lane change and owner failing to show proof of insurance, court records showed.

Dawkins was driving a white sedan southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. when he drove onto the center median, hitting a palm tree, police said.

The crash happened outside of the Venetian Las Vegas. The vehicle caught fire while the driver was still inside, police said.

When the police officer arrived, he and another man were able to break a window and get the driver out. The officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police arrested Dawkins at University Medical Center on Friday, records showed. He appeared in court Saturday.

A judge did not set bail as a criminal complaint had yet to be filed in the case. It was unclear Monday what substance was connected to the DUI charge.