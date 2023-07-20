LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will not issue any citations following a car crash that left an elderly woman gravely injured, the department confirmed Thursday.

The crash led to an 8 News Now Investigation that revealed the officer who responded to the scene in January misjudged the stretch of road between the homes of the victim and the driver as a public way. But public records indicate the roadway is maintained and managed by Clark County.

Metro does not issue citations for collisions on private property.

As a result, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying the department “amended” the accident report “to reflect the incident did occur on the public-right-of-way.” The statement also said Metro’s traffic bureau would determine whether to cite the driver for failure to provide insurance information, driving without a license with an expired registration.

The crash occurred in a residential area east of Desert Inn and Paradise Road.

Maria Aumont, 77, said she almost died when she was struck by a driver in a Volvo and was in the hospital and rehab for 74 days, almost losing her leg. To date, she still has major complications from surgery resulting from the crash, and is considering legal action.

“I can’t believe they let him go,” Aumont told the 8 News Now Investigators.