LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of evading police Wednesday by driving on curbs and sidewalks near and on the Las Vegas Strip, nearly colliding with tourists and officers, sparked a fire by revving his tires in a busy intersection, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

The driver, Wilson Reyes, 24, first followed a taxicab around 3:30 p.m. near the High Roller behind the Linq hotel, documents said. An officer ordered Reyes to stop, but he continued following the cab. It was unclear why Reyes was following the vehicle.

Reyes continued to drive past responding officers and onto curbs to avoid being arrested, police said. At that point, Reyes drove onto Las Vegas Boulevard, following closely behind another car, and then back to the Linq property, police said.

Officers attempted to block Reyes at the Bally’s hotel valet, but Reyes was able to drive over a curb and avoid arrest. While driving out of the valet, Reyes nearly hit a person with a stroller and a police officer, officers said.

Officers followed Reyes onto Flamingo Road toward Koval Lane where he continued to refuse to stop, police said. Officers then surrounded his car, performing a PIT maneuver to force Reyes to stop.

Reyes then began gassing his vehicle, causing the tires to spin and smoke, police said. The tires eventually popped.

After about 30 minutes, the car caught fire and officers forcibly removed Reyes from the smoking vehicle, they said. One LVMPD unit also caught fire, police said.

Reyes refused to speak to officers. Family members identified him, police said.

Reyes faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, among others. He was due in court Thursday.